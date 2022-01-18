‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Just ‘Caught Up’ on ‘1883’: See Her Reaction

Now that “Yellowstone” Season 4 has wrapped up, star Kelly Reilly is taking the time to catch up on Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, “1883.”

Five episodes of the 10 episode series are out now on Paramount Plus. “1883” features Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Reilly’s “Yellowstone” character, Beth. In the prequel series, we’re learning about the Duttons’ journey West and North from Tenessee to Montana.

The “Yellowstone” prequel has already been a smash hit, even only halfway through the first season. Reilly shared her own thoughts about Sheridan’s new show on Instagram earlier today. She posted a picture of the official “1883” poster, which features a burning wagon.

“So I just caught up with @1883official. What a stunning piece of work by Taylor Sheridan and all the cast and crew! Love watching the ancestors of our modern-day Duttons journey to Montana … what a humbling reminder of what it took. Can’t wait to see the rest of the season,” Reilly captioned her post.

Sheridan has created some groundbreaking work, taking the time to show the true struggles pioneers like the Duttons faced when traversing West. It’s not a path for the faint of heart, and the Duttons have already seen tragedy along the way. We know at least one of James and Margaret’s children survives to carry on the Dutton legacy. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see more heartbreak and death in future episodes.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Rip Wheeler’s Loyalty: Beth or the Ranch?

If “1883” has shown us one thing, it’s where Beth Dutton gets her grit and fire that’s showcased on “Yellowstone.” Kelly Reilly does a phenomenal job portraying Beth Dutton and all her quirks.

Reilly especially connects well with her co-star, Cole Hauser. Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, Beth’s husband on the show. But now that Season 4 has wrapped, “Yellowstone” fans are wondering: Who would Rip choose if it came to Beth or the Dutton Ranch?

One fan posed that exact question in a recent Reddit thread. “Is there anyone Rip puts over John? He’s madly in love with Beth, but would never ask John for her hand because he didn’t want to put him in an uncomfortable position. He’s not a coward – he’s just putting John and his relationship with him / to the ranch first. Above Beth,” the fan posted.

Others chimed in with their thoughts. “I believe if it came down to it Rip would side with Beth over John and the ranch,” one person wrote. Several agreed, with one person saying, “I will say, this sounds like a very interesting turn for the show I hope is implemented and well executed next season.”

Another fan posted this perfect summation of how Rip would feel about the situation on “Yellowstone” in the first place. “I don’t think he would hurt her. I think he would be torn up and ultimately just walk away from both for making him try to choose between the two. It’s a lose-lose for him. Either way he goes he would hate the side he chooses for the rest of his life.”

Who do you think Rip would choose, “Yellowstone” fans? Tell us your thoughts.