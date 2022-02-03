‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Asks Fans What They Want to See From Season 5

Yellowstone fans are as dedicated as they are opinionated. That’s why series star and executive producer Kevin Costner knows he can turn to them for comments.

In a Thursday Instagram post, Costner implicitly reminded fans that Season 5 is still in production. And he asked what they’d like to see from the next season of Yellowstone, which is supposed to premiere sometime next fall.

“What do you want to happen in season 5? 🤠 #YellowstoneTV,” Costner posted.

Yellowstone Fans Weigh in on Season 5

Quite a few people said they’d like to see Beth (Kelly Reilly) have a baby. That’s despite her having undergone an irreversible sterilization procedure when she was a teenager. And while anything is possible at the Dutton Ranch, a move like that would require daytime-soap-opera levels of plot contortions from series co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Others said they wanted to see John Dutton (Costner) “find some happiness.” The Dutton family patriarch has been lonely since his wife Evelyn (Gretchen Mol) died and his lady friend, Gov. Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz-Grillo), abandoned him. Dutton’s grandson Tate (Brecken Merrill) has also left the Dutton Ranch along with his parents. And Dutton once grimly told Kayce (Luke Grimes) that he doesn’t believe he has any good days left. Certainly, it would be nice if he found a little sunshine in life.

Still, other fans had more detailed wish lists. For example, one fan called for “an epic race for governor, Walker to either redeem himself or go to the train station from Rip, more Rainwater and Mo. And Kayce to find what he is meant for in life. And more of Beth’s foul mouth and ruining careers lol.”

The gubernatorial race looms large over Season 5. But with Jamie (Wes Bentley) now beholden to Beth and, by extension, his adoptive father, it’s hard to see him mounting a serious challenge to Dutton’s run. Will a new candidate emerge?

As for Walker (Ryan Bingham), he may do neither. With Bingham reportedly signing on to join the Yellowstone spinoff 6666, his character seems headed for Texas, although how he gets there remains to be seen.

When Season 4 Left Off, Costner’s Character Was Facing Some Daunting Challenges

In the Season 4 finale, Dutton found himself spending considerable time and energy trying to save Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) from the penal system, where Beth’s machinations had cast her. But is he so absorbed in helping Summer that he doesn’t see the giant threat on his doorstep in the form of Market Equities?

As things stand, the hedge fund’s CEO, Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), has sworn an oath of vengeance against Beth. And the fiery Dutton daughter did take a bite out of Market Equities through unflattering coverage. But she has yet to thwart their plans to develop the entire valley where her father’s ranch sits.

Things were poised to get ugly as the season drew to a close, so the suspense is running high ahead of Season 5. Stay tuned for updates on when the Season 5 premiere will drop and what fans can expect from the upcoming season.