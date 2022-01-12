‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Credits ‘Incredible Group of Actors’ Following Major Award Nomination

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is an accomplished artist, but he’s also a humble one. And on Wednesday, he acknowledged the talents of his co-stars on the heels of a major award nomination from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

The SAG nominated Yellowstone for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. So Costner was clearly proud of his team. And he took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

“We’ve got an incredible group of actors on #Yellowstone,” Costner posted. “Thank you @sagawards for the nomination!”

Award Nomination Represents Serious Recognition by Peers

Deciding the SAG Award nominations are two committees of about 2,100 randomly selected members each. One oversees the film awards and the other the television awards. The more than 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA vote to determine the winners, per SAG-AFTRA.

Therefore, this award nomination represents a serious nod from the Yellowstone cast’s peers recognizing their work over the past four seasons of the show. It is no doubt a welcome sign of respect for the hardworking cast of Yellowstone, which has endured snubs from the Emmys and the Golden Globes in the past.

The SAG Awards “recognize what all actors know – that acting is a collaborative art,” the guild said in a statement on its website. And that especially applies to the cast of Yellowstone. The close-knit group has supported one another through the show’s artistically challenging and physically demanding shoots.

Season 4 Finale of Yellowstone Drew Big Audience

The recent climactic Season 4 finale of Yellowstone drew big viewership numbers. It brought in roughly 10.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen. And that made it the most-watched cable telecast in America since the 2017 premiere of The Walking Dead, per the Independent.

Those numbers represent a 79 percent increase over the Season 3 finale viewership numbers (5.2 million people). And ViacomCBS Media Networks president and CEO Chris McCarthy was quick to celebrate that jump. He declared that the show has “hit a cultural nerve.”

“Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations,” McCarthy said in a statement. “[Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s] 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown [are already] proving to be two of the [network’s] top titles.”

Of course, Yellowstone couldn’t have captured the zeitgeist quite so effectively without the top-notch performances of its cast and carefully-rendered backdrops of its crew. So between the Season 4 finale and the SAG Award nomination, Sheridan’s posse is due for some congratulations.