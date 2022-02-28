‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Explains Why Series Was Perfect for Pandemic Binge Watch

“Yellowstone” reached a whole new audience and group of fans when it was released on Peacock for streaming in November 2020.

Before that, the people who watched it happened to tune into the Paramount Network on cable. While “Yellowstone” quickly grew on the network, Paramount decided to try and reach those who didn’t have cable and relied on streaming services. At the time, Paramount Plus hadn’t launched. So the network made a deal with NBC’s Peacock to put all three seasons out there.

This changed the game for many viewers. Throughout 2021, thousands of people binge-watched all three seasons of “Yellowstone.” The anticipation for Season 4 absolutely skyrocketed, especially when Paramount didn’t air the new season until November 2021.

But star Kevin Costner wasn’t shocked by the surge of fans who caught up on “Yellowstone” during the pandemic. Many people sought an escape while we were in lockdown, and the beautifully-shot Western provided just that.

Costner spoke to ExtraTV last night during the SAG Award Ceremony. He revealed that he thinks the characters’ dialogue really resonated with people during the pandemic.

“For instance, Beth was saying things that a lot of women would like to say to people,” Costner said. “And traditionally in movies, what make movies something that we never forget is when a man says something in a critical time. And you think, ‘Geez, I wish I would have said that.'”

Many “Yellowstone” fans wish they could say the things Beth says to some people on the show.

“When movies are working at their best [are when] those kinds of lines come out,” Costner continued. “And if you take what’s going on with that kind of dialogue and you set it against mountains and rivers and valleys and horses running, then I think in a pandemic, maybe people thought, “I just like breathing in that air.'”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Discusses Why Show ‘Blew Up’

During his interview with Extra TV, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner also talked about the success of the show. Season 4 spurred the best viewership numbers of a cable show since 2017. And it earned the show three awards nominations in the last few months. Plus, three new spin-off series courtesy of Taylor Sheridan.

While some might have been shocked at a modern-day Western performing so well, Costner wasn’t surprised.

“I knew ‘Yellowstone’ had a chance to be good because on paper it was good,” Costner revealed. “And it’s kind of how I pick all the projects I do. So I’m not surprised that it’s turned out well. You never can predict the kind of runaway experience that kind of seems to just blow up.”

“Yellowstone” certainly blew up during the pandemic and after Season 4 aired. Now we just have to wait and see how Season 5 performs.