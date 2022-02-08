‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Heading to University of Texas for Anniversary Celebration

‘Yellowstone’ star and Hollywood icon Kevin Costner will be the featured guest at an upcoming University of Texas celebration.

Costner will make his way down to Tyler, Texas on April 2 to mark 25 years of the University of Texas Tyler Cowan Center. The event “An Evening with Kevin Costner” and will feature a moderated discussion with the entertainer. You can bet there will also be a “Yellowstone” story or two from Costner. Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew says the event will provide attendees with a memorable experience.

“We are excited to finally announce the UT Tyler Cowan Center’s event of the season and we are so pleased to welcome Hollywood’s incomparable Kevin Costner to help us celebrate our 25th anniversary,” she says. “This is a rare opportunity to see one of the most well-known A-list celebrities of our time. We invite you to come, walk the red carpet and share this extraordinary evening with us.”

Kevin Costner just wrapped up the fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and will return for the fifth season. He is one of the most acclaimed actors in the entertainment industry with a long list of accolades and accomplishments. He is a big reason for the incredible amount of success that “Yellowstone” has had through five seasons.

“I’m very excited that we have someone of his caliber coming. It puts a spotlight on our celebration – our 25 years serving the region,” Thomae-Morphew continues. “We have such a long list of major talent, nationally and internationally, coming to Smith County and UT Tyler, and Kevin Costner is one of the biggest names we’ve brought.”

It’s a safe bet that the “Yellowstone” star will draw a nice-sized crowd.

‘Yellowstone’ Makes Fifth Season Official With Cast Returning

“Yellowstone” fans got the news they’ve been waiting on with the show announcing it will return for a fifth. Several of the show’s stars, including Kevin Costner, also took to social media to declare their excitement for season five.

But a fifth season of “Yellowstone” isn’t the project Costner has in the works. He also announced last week that he will be getting back into the Director’s chair with a new western film called “Horizon“

“Couldn’t be more excited to share this project with the world,” he writes in an Instagram post. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Not only will Costner direct the film he calls a “passion project,” but he will also have a starring role in the film. Production for “Horizon” will begin later this year in August with Utah providing the set location. Casting for the Kevin Costner film will begin this month.