‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Is ‘Honored to Be Recognized’ Alongside Cast at Upcoming SAG Awards

The cast of Yellowstone couldn’t be more excited to attend the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, especially star Kevin Costner. The actor behind John Dutton and his castmates were nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

With only three days left until the Awards, Costner wanted to share his pride with Yellowstone fans on Instagram. Costner posted two iconic photos of the show – one with the Dutton family and one with the bunkhouse family – as well as his official award nomination.

“Incredibly proud of this cast and honored to be recognized alongside them this weekend at the @sagawards,” Costner captioned the post.

One ‘Yellowstone’ Star Won’t Be in Attendance of the SAG Awards

As many Yellowstone fans now know, there is one cast member that, unfortunately, won’t be on stage to accept the award. Actor Forrie J. Smith, otherwise known as Lloyd, has spoken out about the Guild’s vaccine standard. According to Smith, the SAG organization is requiring proof of vaccination for Covid, a flu shot as well as a negative COVID test. Smith stated that this goes against his beliefs. So, he will not be attending the ceremony.

On a now-removed Instagram post, Smith explained his decision to fans.

“I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot, I think it compromises your immunity,” Smith said.

“Man, I’m sorry,” he continued. “I was sure looking forward to walking down the red carpet in my big black American hat and my Justin boots. Representing my culture and heritage, but I’m not gonna be able to do that. And I apologize to y’all out there that are part of my culture and heritage,” Smith continued.

Smith Expresses Excitement, Fans Show Support

Despite the fact that the Yellowstone star will be unable to attend the SAG Awards, Smith was extremely happy to at least receive the nomination.

“We’re VERY excited to share that Yellowstone received its first-ever OFFICIAL SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 28th SAG Awards Nominations!! YEEHAW GIDDY UP!!” Smith shared in a previous Instagram post.

Meanwhile, several Yellowstone fans have shown their support for Smith’s decision.

“A man should be able to mind his own, in my opinion. God bless brother,” one person writes.

Another fan shared, “Good for you! Your choice!! We all choose what is best for ourselves! No one else should choose that for us. Much respect for speaking up.”