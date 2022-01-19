‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Is Grateful for Birthday Wishes in New Epic Photo

One of the top leading in all of Hollywood, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner celebrated another trip around the sun Tuesday.

Costner, who has been with “Yellowstone” since the very beginning, turned 67-years-old on Wednesday. The “Dances With Wolves” and “The Bodyguard” star is just as vibrant as ever. With two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, Costner boasts one of the best resumes in the entertainment industry. He has received awards, accolades and rave reviews for his nearly half-century-long career and he shows no signs of slowing down. On “Yellowstone” Costner plays the aging, grizzled cowboy Jon Dutton, owner of one of the largest cattle ranches in the entire country. A man of integrity and pride, Dutton must fight to keep his way of life intact. There are more than a handful of individuals and groups who would love to get their hands on his ranch. The show revolves around his struggle to protect what is rightfully his.

But Tuesday was a day of celebration for Kevin Costner as he turns another year older. Birthday wishes rang in from thousands of fans and admirers of his work. The “Yellowstone” cast also got in on the act, sending their thoughts to Costner on his special day. Costner made sure to thank those that took time from their day to wish him a happy birthday and he does so in the most Kevin Costner way possible.

“You only get so many birthdays in life, and I’m immensely grateful for another one,” the “Yellowstone” star says. “Really excited about some new film projects on the horizon. Can’t wait to share them with you. Thank you all for the birthday wishes!”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Feels the Love on His Birthday

Of course, you knew Kevin Costner was going to reciprocate birthday wishes in the coolest way possible. Along with the kind words, the “Yellowstone” star includes a photo of himself cruising around in a convertible. With his shades on and the ocean providing the backdrop, the photo is as Kevin Costner as it gets.

In a testament to the actor’s popularity, Costner’s social media post gained more than 77,000 “likes” in a matter of hours.

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” was a thrill ride for fans of the show. John Dutton begins the season fighting for his life after being shot in the chest several times in the third season finale.

Perhaps the biggest news for Costner’s “Yellowstone” character out of season four is his run for governor.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that John Dutton will have an opponent in the Montana Governor’s race. His daughter, Beth Dutton, all but eliminates his adopted son’s, Jamie Dutton, chances. It looks like John Dutton will soon be the governor of Montana.

This should be a very interesting storyline to follow when “Yellowstone” returns for season five.