‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Isn’t ‘Surprised’ by Show’s Success

During the wait for “Yellowstone” Season 4, the show’s popularity suddenly skyrocketed, leading creator Taylor Sheridan to pursue more stories in this universe.

More people tuned into “Yellowstone’s” Season 4 debut than any other cable show since “The Walking Dead” in 2017. According to Deadline, 8 million people watched the season premiere while 9.3 million tuned into the finale. These numbers led to an automatic green light for Season 5, which should start production this coming May.

And now, Sheridan has three shows on the docket that relate to the “Yellowstone” world. “1883” wrapped up its first season yesterday, while Sheridan’s currently writing the”1932″ and “6666” series. All of this work goes to show that people want more TV shows like “Yellowstone,” and Paramount is happy to deliver them.

Star Kevin Costner had a feeling the show would blow up as soon as he read the script. Last night, at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award Cermeony, Costner told ExtraTV how “Yellowstone’s” success didn’t surprise him at all.

“I knew ‘Yellowstone’ had a chance to be good because on paper it was good,” Costner revealed. “And it’s kind of how I pick all the projects I do. So I’m not surprised that it’s turned out well. You never can predict the kind of runaway experience that kind of seems to just blow up.”

Kevin Coster on the "dysfunctional" family in @yellowstone… and why so many people binged the show during quarantine! https://t.co/JqB2NpSnQm#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Uidr1fdcyM — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 28, 2022

Costner’s presence at the SAG Award ceremony just proves how much of a runaway success “Yellowstone” has been. The cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Though, unfortunately, the show lost to HBO’s “Succession.”

But this year was the first time the Taylor Sheridan show was nominated for a major award. Who knows, perhaps an Emmy nomination is in “Yellowstone’s” future as well.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Gives His Take on Show’s Success

Before “Yellowstone” received its SAG nomination, creator Taylor Sheridan opened up about why he thinks the show is popular with audiences but not critics.

“I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to ‘Yellowstone’ is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules,” Sheridan said. “I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to, and it’s entertaining. The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess.”

He added, “But that’s what I love about ‘Yellowstone,’ the way that it flows from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent. It’s every old western and new western and soap opera thrown together in a blender. And yes, I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”

I think we’re starting to get an idea.