‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Reflects on ’30 Years Since’ Magazine Profile: ‘Feels Like Yesterday’

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner recalled an old Vanity Fair interview saying that, though it’s been 30 years since, the moment “feels like yesterday.”

The article dubbed the star “in control” after an unlikely “Dances With Wolves” movie hit in 1992. The report said Costner “made it to the top” in Hollywood.

Incredible that it’s been 30 years since this January 1992 @VanityFair cover story. Feels like yesterday. https://t.co/tNhaSJsfgU — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) January 27, 2022

Little did they know he’d be making over $1 million per “Yellowstone” episode 30 years later. Shoot, the Season 4 “Yellowstone” finale drew in 9.3 million viewers. If ever there was a way to measure success, those facts have to be it.

Edward Klein interviewed the star while famous photographer Annie Leibovitz photographed Kevin Costner in cowboy boots.

The article talks about Costner’s sudden success. We now know Kevin Costner was in for a rocky road before making a movie comeback in the late 1990s. But things have a way of working themselves out.

Things sure seemed to work out for the “Yellowstone” star, and based on five seasons of the show, we can only think the 67-year-old Kevin Costner has more success around the corner.

Article Features Costner’s Fishing, Horse Riding Skills

The story starts with Costner and several friends going fishing on Montana’s Smith River near Great Falls. The star and a Warner Brothers vice president named Rob Guralnick went fly casting for rainbow trout.

The Vanity Fair article recounts Costner’s natural skill.

Guralnick recalled both men getting fish and posing for a photo when Costner dropped his.

“We were going off the river in a half-hour, and it looked like he’d blown his last chance,” the man said. “(Costner) turned to me and said, ‘I’m going to get it, I’m going to pick it up.’ And I said, ‘No way. Impossible!’ And he plunged his hand into the icy water and snagged the fish in the current.”

Guralnick came away from the moment, amazed. He went on to say, “that’s the way Kevin is: he can do anything.”

Later in the article, actress Sean Young talked about Costner’s horseback riding skills. She admitted that while studying how to ride, it looked natural to the native Californian. Young said Costner knows how to focus his energy. The two starred in the 1987 film “No Way Out.”

“I’m in awe of Kevin’s riding in Dances with Wolves,” Young said. “To be on that horse and shooting the way he did — just the sheer physicality is impressive.

Fans Respond To Kevin Costner’s Tweet

Time flies when you’re having fun. Some fans took time to compliment the “Yellowstone” star on his Twitter account.

Debbie said, “You still look amazing and more talented today than 30 yrs. ago and you are still on top of your game…”

Another fan, Auntie Issie, lumped the “Yellowstone” star in with two famous brothers, Ron and Clint Howard. You could probably hear Clint Howard gleefully chuckling about getting included in that group.

“Anything & everything you have ever done is incredible! One of Hollywood’s classiest men… you, Clint, and @RealRonHoward, of course!!”

Finally, one fan named Dale screamed in capital letters, “EVERYBODY FREAKED OUT BECAUSE YOU WORE COWBOY BOOTS.”

Who knew a guy from California who loved baseball was going to make a few successful Western movies, right?