‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Speaks on Upcoming Docuseries ‘Onward’

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner will executive produce a new docuseries called “Onward,” which chronicles different Indigenous communities around the world.

Kevin Costner and Variety broke the news earlier today. Costner shared the outlet’s article on Twitter, captioning the post, “This one is close to my heart. Can’t wait to share it with you. Read more about #Onward at the link below.”

Essentially, “Onward” will highlight a different Indigenous community in each episode, diving into their cultures and traditions. These communities have also faced several threats to their way of life over time, and the docuseries will address these struggles as well.

“Onward” won’t be Kevin Costner’s first producing project. He’s also executive produced “Yellowstone,” “Let Him Go,” “The Highwaymen,” “The Postman,” and “Wyatt Earp.” He’s been producing almost as long as he’s been acting.

Costner will partner with 44 Blue Productions to produce “Onward,” as well as Monitor & Merrimack Pictures’ Glenn Kleczkowski and Mark Gillard. Cale Glendening, who created a docuseries of the same name and serves as inspiration for this project, will also executive produce.

Fans of Kevin Costner React to His New Project, ‘Onward’

As soon as Kevin Costner broke the news about “Onward” on Twitter, fans immediately expressed their support for the project.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this!!! I can’t wait to share this with my students in my learning center!!!” Twitter user Kathy Lofgren wrote on Costner’s post.

“This sounds incredible,” another user said.

Twitter user Debbie Bailey said, “Looking forward to this. Many people, myself included, need to learn more about indigenous peoples. They deserve much more respect than they receive.”

The “Onward” creators had similar thoughts, telling Variety what the goal of the project is. Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, co-founder and co-CEO of 44 Blue, said, “We hope ‘Onward’ will be an intimate portrait of family and community life that celebrates the diversity of cultures — many of them at risk of extinction — across the world.”

Showrunner Smriti Mundhra added, “I’m excited by the opportunity to explore the themes of family, sustainability, culture, and community through a global Indigenous lens. Especially in partnership with storytellers who are most closely connected to those worlds.”

Storytellers such as Cale Glendening, who initially captured these Indigenous communities’ stories. Now, Glendening will work alongside Kevin Costner to bring those stories to life once more.

“‘Onward’ is not only a preservation project but also a celebration of culture,” Glendening said. “My goal is to create the largest visual anthology of Indigenous people in the world so that we can help keep these traditions alive.”

