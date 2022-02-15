‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Wants to Film Five Movies in Utah: Here’s Why

Kevin Costner fell in love with Utah during the first three seasons of Yellowstone. He would sneak away from the production during off days to scout locations for his new five-part film series Horizon. But whether he would be able to return to the Beehive State remains in the balance. State leaders made a move on Tuesday that they hope will bring the production home.

Horizon will be Kevin Costner’s first time in the director’s chair since 2003’s Open Range. The film series is a passion project for the Oscar winner. The movies will cover “a 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west,” Deadline wrote.

Costner plans to begin work on the movies in August.

Where that will be is unclear. Costner told the Deseret News recently that he hopes to return to Utah. But that hinges on whether state leaders pass a bill to give movie productions larger tax incentives. Several productions, including Yellowstone, have left or avoided the state for better deals elsewhere.

“I’ve dreamed for a long time about making my movie in Utah, and scouting the state has been an incredible experience,” he said. “My biggest hope is that the state backs SB49, and that dream becomes a reality. I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies.”

On Tuesday, Utah’s Senate passed the measure, which raises the ceiling on how much tax rebate film productions can receive. Currently, movie projects in the state that spend at least $500,000 can get up to 25 percent in tax rebates. Though the fund caps out at $8.3 million, far below other states like New Mexico which offers $130 million in rebates, the Desert News reported.

Costner plans to spend $50 million on Horizon. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.

Kevin Costner: Quality is Key to ‘Yellowstone’s Success

Yellowstone is one of the most-watched shows on television and is the centerpiece of Paramount+. Kevin Costner, who plays aging cowboy John Dutton on the series, said he always believed in the series, but he couldn’t have imagined it would grow as big as it did. Though, he could see the “gold dust” when he read the pilot script.

“I don’t think you can ever guarantee popular or critical success,” he recently told Deadline. “The only thing you can guarantee is your belief in the quality of the script you’re doing. I could never have predicted the success of Field of Dreams or Bull Durham. Those were films made for under $10 million. But I knew they were good, I knew there was gold dust on the scripts. When I read the first script, I thought it had a little of that gold dust. I couldn’t have predicted its popularity, or looked five years ahead, but I’m never surprised at what quality can turn into. Being popular and really good doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. And so, I’m pleasantly surprised.”