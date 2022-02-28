‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Explains Why the Show Resonates with Audiences

When the first episode of Yellowstone hit the small screen in June of 2018, no one could have known what an incredible impact it would have. The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, certainly hoped for success, as did Luke Grimes and his fellow cast members. But would anyone watch a neo-Western following a family of cattle ranchers in Montana?

As it turns out, the show struck just the right chord with Americans all over the country. It isn’t just popular, it’s the most-watched show on television. On the red carpet of the SAG Awards, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes gave his thoughts on the show’s success. The interviewer expressed what we were all thinking, “Finally, recognizing the show!”

He then asked, “Why do you think it took so long?,” to which Grimes responded, “I just don’t think the coasts were really watching the show at first. You know, it sort of resonated quicker with middle America, and now everyone’s sort of caught on, and everyone’s paying attention, which is great.”

Luke Grimes on why #Yellowstone resonates with audiences: “It’s a really well-written show, and you have characters that say the things you wish you could say in real life.” https://t.co/IBvzOkUrxX | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/wS20DOCA2Y — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

The interviewer has the perfect follow-up (again, is he reading our minds?), “Why does everyone love Yellowstone? It’s just good old-fashioned TV. It’s good old-fashioned story-telling, the wild wild west…”

Grimes responds, “I think it’s a testament to Taylor Sheridan’s writing. It starts there. It’s a really well-written show, and you have characters who say the things you wish you could say in real life, you know what I mean? Everyone sort of has the perfect thing to say at all times and I think people really enjoy that about it.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Hints at Future of Kayce-Avery Romance

No drama series is complete without a “will they, won’t they” storyline. And for Yellowstone, that storyline is Avery’s pursuit of Kayce Dutton. Though Kayce Dutton is a married man, former Yellowstone Ranch worker Avery is determined to have him.

Thus far, Kayce has resisted temptation, but Yellowstone star, Luke Grimes (the actor behind Kayce Dutton), says we haven’t seen the end of the love triangle. “It becomes clear to him that, okay, there is something going on there and I need to be careful around this person,” says Grimes.

The Yellowstone actor gives no further hints in either direction, and neither does his costar, Tanaya Beaty, the actress behind Avery. “He has priorities, as he should with Monica,” Beatty says. “Avery does not like that.”

Though there has been plenty of flirting thus far, it’s been from Avery toward Kayce only. The married man never reciprocates. If Avery’s advances continue in the next season, however, will Kayce’s commitment to Monica and his children hold strong?