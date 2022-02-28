‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Horseback Riding Has Become a ‘Huge Part’ of His Life

“Yellowstone’ fans know that what makes the Western dama, what gives it its essence, is its focus on horses. That’s in addition to the emphasis of the hooved creatures’ value within the series’ storylines. That said, “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes, known for his role as Kayce Dutton, shared that after spending four, soon to be five, seasons within the Taylor Sheridan-created universe, horseback riding has now become a “huge part” of his life.

Luke Grimes looks back on the cowboy bootcamp for #Yellowstone: “I never saw horseback-riding as being a part of my life, and now it is a huge part of my life, and I love it.” #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/s2iQBm6kka — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 28, 2022

To think of Kayce Dutton having little to no familiarity with horses seems impossible. However, you might remember that our favorite “Yellowstone” stars had to endure cowboy boot camp before making the series. As such, we realize that Kayce’s actor, Luke Grimes, hasn’t always been the horse whisperer we’ve come to know within the neo-Western drama.

In speaking with Entertainment Weekly during the prestigious SAG Awards about “Yellowstone’s” cowboy boot camp, Grimes shared, “[Taylor Sheridan] had us on horseback as much as we possibly could be…I never saw horseback riding as being a part of my life, but now it is a huge part of my life and I love it.”

In speaking with the outlet, Grimes agreed that he does “legitimately” know how to ride a horse. However, he still admitted, after four years on “Yellowstone,” “I’m not gonna say I’m a real cowboy or anything.”

In the minds of “Yellowstone” fans though, Luke Grimes will forever be entwined with cowboy horse whisperer, Kayce Dutton.

Sam Elliott Could Have Played a ‘Small Role’ On ‘Yellowstone’

“Yellowstone” fans have come to love the Dutton family, in all its regular dysfunctionality. However, in addition to the core characters we’ve familiarized ourselves with, Hollywood stalwart Sam Elliott was previously offered a role in the neo-Western drama as well.

The iconic actor spoke to the experience briefly during a virtual appearance on the TODAY Show. Sam Elliott shared that Taylor Sheridan had once approached him about fulfilling a “really small role” on “Yellowstone.” However, he quickly turned down the offer.

Being the highly-desired actor he is, Elliott wasn’t too concerned about turning down the role. He shared that he had other ongoing projects at the time.

However, when “1883” began production, we were happy to hear the cinematic icon had adopted the role of Shea Brennan. Elliott’s rough demeanor fits perfectly within the harsh reality of the late 19th century. Further, his character’s arc speaks to the full breadth of the actor’s talent.

Regardless, Sam Elliott would have surely found a way to mold himself to fit among the crew on “Yellowstone.”

Nevertheless, Outsiders have loved following Sam Elliott in his journey along the Oregon Trail within “1883.”