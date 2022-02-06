‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Explains How He Brings His Real-Life Experiences to the Show

Mo Brings Plenty might not get all of the headlines when it comes to his role on Yellowstone, but he is certainly one of the most complex characters on the show.

52-year-old Mo Brings Plenty has appeared in every single season of Yellowstone to date, for a total of 31 episodes. Brings Plenty, of course, plays the character of Mo in Paramount Network’s hit show. Mo is the personal driver for chief Thomas Rainwater.

If you didn’t know, Mo Brings Plenty was born on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. It turns out that he is actually a descendant of Brings Plenty — an Oglala Lakota warrior who fought in the Battle of Little Big Horn back in 1876.

Mo recently sat down with his co-star Jefferson White on The Official Yellowstone Podcast. There, he talks about carrying his own personal experiences and also his tradition and heritage onto the show. If you have been watching Yellowstone since the very beginning, you can probably agree that there is a lot more to Mo than what meets the eye. He is a very complex character.

“Well, honestly, it’s just every bit of my own experiences in life. You know? The relationship that Rainwater and Mo has on the show is very much many relationships that we have in real life.”

Authenticity a Key for Shows Like ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’

That’s one of the things that makes Yellowstone, and even its prequel spin-off, 1883 so great. There is an extra layer of that realness, that authenticity. There is so much depth and history that goes into the characters. And that includes the character of Mo on Yellowstone. He carries a particular presence with him in almost every scene he’s in.

Mo Brings Plenty talked about the history of natives being removed from their reservations. Not only that, but he also talked about how important it is that he is able to be able to help assist them in the right direction when they’re searching for answers.

“There’s a lot of people that were removed from the reservations, they’re in the relocation program,” he said. “Whether it’s the individuals themselves or their children or their grandchildren that are now trying to find their way back home, and understand the struggles that they go through, the many questions that they have.”

“We always want to be available for them. To be there to assist them, not guide them, but show them the direction of where they’re gonna find their answers.”

It’s that first-hand experience that translates over so well to the set of Yellowstone.

“I bring that element of real-life experiences onto the show and I apply it to that particular character. And like I said, to help build that relationship between Rainwater and Mo. To always be there, to have loyalty, and also that compassion that we all must have. Especially for our relatives that have been removed.”