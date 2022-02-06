‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Says He’s Always Happy in the Great Outdoors in New Photo

A favorite among fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Mo Brings Plenty is a lover of the great outdoors.

The “Yellowstone” actor resides on a large cattle ranch when he isn’t on the show’s set. Brings Plenty grew up on a ranch, learning the cowboy way of life at a young age. He often shares his latest adventures with fans via his social media pages. In his latest Instagram post, he shares a few photos of his snow covered ranch as he and his horse, “Zorro,” get to work. Wrangling up cattle a top a horse is one of life’s greatest pleasure, Brings Plenty says.

“The ladies and me working through the cold and the sno this week,” he says in the post’s caption. “I don’t about them, but Zorro and me are happy, happy guys when we are outside doing what we do, no matter the weather.”

As you can see from the three photos he shares, the snow isn’t slowing him or his horse down one bit. As they often do, several “Yellowstone” fans chime in on the post to thank Brings Plenty for sharing his latest adventure.

“This is such beautiful scenery,” a social media user says. “Your ranch is so nice. Both you and Zorro look happy.”

in a recent appearance on The Official Yellowstone Podcast, Brings Plenty shares how his love for horses started with necessity.

“The horse thing and how it evolved was just I didn’t want to have to walk so far,” he says. “Our closest neighbor was a mile and a half away. So, I just decided to start riding horses at a very young age. My father and uncles were instrumental and that.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Adds Authenticity to Hit Show

“Yellowstone” viewers are first introduced to Mo Brings Plenty’s character, Mo, in the first season. He is the right-hand man of Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater, serving as his driver, advisor and enforcer.

Brings Plenty has turned his character in a “Yellowstone” fan favorite and adds to the show’s authentic portrayal of the modern west. He says he is able to add his own personal experieinces to bring Mo to life.

“Well, honestly, it’s just every bit of my own experiences in life,” he says later in the podcast. “The relationship that Rainwater and Mo has on the show is very much many relationships that we have in real life. I bring that element of real-life experiences onto the show and I apply it to that particular character. And like I said, to help build that relationship between Rainwater and Mo. To always be there, to have loyalty, and also that compassion that we all must have.”