‘Yellowstone’ Star, Real-Life Cowboy Ethan Lee Has the Words of Wisdom We All Need Right Now

Ethan Lee, a real cowboy who stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has a lesson to share with fans of the show. In a recent social media post, the wrangler-turned-actor shares words of wisdom with fellow dream chasers. You would be wise to take Lee’s words to heart in your pursuit of happiness.

“Stop listening to all the naysayers in this world,” he says in the Instagram post. “Surround yourself with people who believe in you and keep chasing after that dream.”

Wise words here from Lee and certainly a message that many folks could stand to hear. Along with the strong advice, Lee includes a spectacular photo of himself on the job. Atop a horse with a lasso twirling in the air is exactly where the “Yellowstone” star wants to be.

Numerous “Yellowstone” fans wrote words of thanks and gratitude in the post’s comments section. “You just made my day so much better,” one social media user writes in the comments. “These are words for everyone to live by. Can’t wait to see you back for season five.”

Lee never thought about life as an actor until he took on an off-camera role with the “Yellowstone” crew. His job was to keep the horses wrangled up while filming was taking place. Lee did such a good job with the horses that “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan decided Lee needed some camera time. Using his actual name, Lee became a member of the ranch’s bunkhouse crew. He doesn’t have a huge part and has only had a few lines through four seasons of the show. But, the real-deal cowboy makes it count each and every time he gets a little face time.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ethan Lee Took Unusual Path to Stardom

Growing up with the western ranching lifestyle in Amite, Louisiana, Ethan Lee knew exactly what he wanted to be. He’s been a cowboy all of his life and didn’t intend on changing his career choice as he continued into adulthood.

He broke into the entertainment industry as a horse wrangler in 2016, working on the “Free State of Jones” set. Initially believing that the hustle and bustle of Hollywood was a bit much for him, he believed the Matthew McConaughey film would be his first and last venture into the entertainment industry.

“I said, ‘If I get through these two weeks, Hollywood doesn’t have to worry about me ever again,” he says in a recent interview.

But then something changed his mind — he got paid. The money was good and so Lee decided to stick it out.

He found himself wrangling horses on the “Yellowstone” set when the series launched in 2018. In the first season, he asked to appear in the season one bar fight scene. Now, a couple of years later, he finds himself a full-fledged member of the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse crew.