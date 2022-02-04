‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Speaks on Reliving ‘Trauma’ Performing Sad Songs

For “Yellowstone” star and GRAMMY-award-winning singer and songwriter Ryan Bingham, music is the outlet he needs to process his emotions.

“Yellowstone” fans might recognize one or two Bingham hits in the soundtrack from the show. There’s “Hallelujah” and “The Weary Kind” and “Sunrise,” just to name a few. And while listening to these songs might inspire a certain feeling within listeners, they represent a whole other meaning for Bingham himself.

The “Yellowstone” star sat down with the Los Angeles Times earlier this week to talk about how music became a sort of therapy for him. Growing up, Bingham experienced quite a bit of hardship. His mother died from alcoholism a little over a decade ago, with his dad dying by suicide not long after that. And just last year, Bingham filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years Anna Axster.

How Music Became the Outlet

So, to process all of these events, Bingham channeled his emotions into music. “Only crazy people went to therapy,” he told the Los Angeles Times. Bingham grew up around this taboo and hasn’t quite let it go. But it did inspire him to write some incredible music.

“I’ve tried to make a conscious effort to write lighter songs,” the “Yellowstone” star said. “But when I’m having those hard times, it’s almost like I can’t keep it from coming out. I’ll just pick up the guitar and it just pours out. Then I record it, and there ain’t really no looking back.”

The act of writing the music has been cathartic for Bingham. But performing these hits for audiences just reminds him why he put these emotions in writing in the first place.

“A lot of it, I try to leave on the page, but then I got to go sing it over and over. People want to hear the songs, and I got to relive some of that trauma too,” Bingham revealed.

When he puts it like that, it sounds cruel for fans to consistently put the “Yellowstone” star through that pain. But at the same time, it hasn’t stopped him from writing and performing to this day. Bingham can’t let the music go, no matter how many memories it makes him relive.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Talks Returning for Season 5

Earlier this week, the Paramount Network revealed that “Yellowstone” has been renewed for Season 5. We can’t wait to see all of our favorites back on screen, including Ryan Bingham.

While talking to the Los Angeles Times, Bingham opened up about how every season, he’s never quite sure if Taylor Sheridan will pull him back in to play Walker.

“You’re on a need-to-know basis, for sure. Sometimes you’ll hear from another cast member that they’ll be back, so you got an idea of when they’re telling us. I got the call recently and they said that they were going to start back up,” Bingham revealed to the Los Angeles Times.

We can’t wait to see what Walker and the other Bunkhouse Boys get up to in “Yellowstone” Season 5.