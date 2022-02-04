‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Talks Differences Between Show and Behind-the-Scenes

“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham’s character Walker has been on the bad side of the Duttons almost since the beginning of the show.

But that doesn’t mean the cast and crew of “Yellowstone” treat him poorly. In fact, Bingham told the Los Angeles Times that Kevin Costner, who stars and produces the show, shakes every person’s hand every day. Whether they’re cast or crew, he makes an effort, and that seems to be the theme on set as a whole.

“We’re always joking backstage and things like that,” Bingham told the outlet earlier this week. “It’s interesting how light and fun it is when we’re on set and we’re playing around. People are chasing around horses and things like that. But then when you see the show, it can be pretty dark.”

That’s an understatement. “Yellowstone” doesn’t hold back when it comes to violence and gore. And when so many enemies try to take the Duttons’ land from them, they hit back hard. Bingham evidenced this as Walker, who’s basically hired on to work as a cowboy and enforcer.

Eventually, Walker gets sick of doing the Duttons’ dirty work and tries to leave. But since he’s a branded man, exposed to the Yellowstone Ranch’s secrets, there’s only one way out for him: The train station.

Kayce takes Walker there during Season 2 but doesn’t follow through with killing him. Instead, Kayce lets Walker go, so long as he promises to leave Montana. Walker doesn’t exactly keep that promise, and at the end of Season 3, Rip Wheeler and Lloyd drag Walker back into the fold.

Walker resents the group for this, creating tension between him and Lloyd that boils over in “Yellowstone” Season 4. Once again, Bingham witnessed it first hand as his character got a knife thrown into his chest.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Discusses Popularity of Show

While talking to the Los Angeles Times, “Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham opened up about how popular the show has gotten. Not only in the number of people who watch it but the variety of audience members as well.

“It was a given that the western cowboy world would be into it, just because there really haven’t been many shows that portray the modern West,” Bingham told the outlet. “But I’ve got artist friends from New York City that I would never expect to be into the show, and they’re just all about it.”

Bingham attributes the show’s “exoticism” to its popularity with different people. And, of course, the stunning views that few people see of Montana.

“It’s a beautiful spot, and the way it’s shot is beautiful. I think there’s still a lot of romanticism left in the world about that cowboy way of life. I meet a lot of little kids that grew up in the city,” Bingham explained. “And [they] don’t really have the opportunity to get out into that part of the country and have that experience. I think people are still in awe of that in a way.”