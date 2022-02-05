‘Yellowstone’: These Stars Are Returning for Season 5

We’ve got good news, “Yellowstone” fans: The Paramount Network Western will return for Season 5! And it will feature all your favorite cast members.

Paramount Network confirmed the renewal earlier this week in a press release. That same release named all the specific cast members who would return for “Yellowstone” Season 5.

Per a press release, we’ll see Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, and Brecken Merrill on our screens again. And let’s not forget the best bunkhouse boys, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Birmingham.

Notice anyone missing from that “Yellowstone” cast list? If you’re looking for Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, or Kathryn Kelly, who stars as Emily the vet tech, worry not. Paramount Network announced that they’ll be returning as series regulars now. They’re no longer only guest-starring on the show.

In the release, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks Christ McCarthy opened up about the decision to renew “Yellowstone.”

“‘Yellowstone’s’ record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” McCarthy said. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family. And this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“Yellowstone” executive producer David Glasser added, “We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of ‘Yellowstone.’ The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.”

Glasser’s referencing the three recent award nominations the show’s received. The Screen Actors Guild nominated them for an ensemble cast award last month. Earlier, the Art Directors Guild also nominated production designer Cary White for his work on Season 4. And lastly, the Producers Guild of America nominated the show for “Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama.”

‘Yellowstone’ Production Begins in May

“Yellowstone” fans already dealt with a long hiatus between Seasons 3 and 4. But it looks like they won’t have to worry about Season 5. The showrunners confirmed that production begins in May. That means, optimistically, we could be looking at a November 2022 release date for Season 5.

So, we’ve got about nine months until we see our favorites on screen again. But in those nine months, we can expect a ton of behind-the-scenes content. Interviews with the cast, pictures of everyone on set, even some teasers and trailers. “Yellowstone” won’t just leave us hanging all spring and summer long.

In the meantime, you can always watch the first four seasons over again. Season 4 will ht Peacock sometime this spring, where you can also watch the first three seasons.