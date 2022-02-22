‘Yellowstone’: This Pic of Cole Hauser and His Mom Is as Wholesome as It Gets

“Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser’s mom, Cass Warner, is celebrating the achievements of those around her and everything she got to witness firsthand.

Warner has a more involved hand than most people in helping people succeed in their dreams. She’s a third-generation filmmaker, and her grandfather was none other than Harry Warner himself, co-founder, of Warner Brothers.

One of the people she encouraged in the film industry is none other than her son, Cole. The “Yellowstone” star has acted in several successful movies and TV series over the years. He definitely has the talent to do well in the industry, but it doesn’t hurt that he’s had such great support from his parents as well.

Warner decided to celebrate Cole and others’ achievements by posting a throwback photo of the two of them. The “Yellowstone” star looks almost unrecognizable, especially without a cowboy hat and dark beard.

“It’s golden moments like this that fill my life with things that dreams are made of!” Warner captioned her post. “It’s my pay for being there: fanning my kids’ and friends’ interests, passions, and abilities so their embers become fires and their wishes and what they imagine their future can be succeeds in being realities—a great personal pleasure for me, an honor and a necessity. Enjoy!”

We always enjoy these behind-the-scenes looks at “Yellowstone” stars in everyday life. This adorable photo of Cole Hauser and his mom is no exception.

How Did ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Realize His Dad Was a Famous Actor?

Cass Warner isn’t the only famous parent of “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser. His dad is also action-movie icon Wings Hauser. He starred ins several hits throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And the first time Cole actually realized his dad was a well-known actor was when he saw him on TV.

“I think I was about nine or 10 years old, something like that. Yeah. I saw him on TV, and I didn’t know he was my dad,” Hauser told Cowboys & Indians Magazine.

“I waited for the finish of the film, and I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom’s room, and I said, ‘Hey mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name’s Wings Hauser.’ And she looked at me and went: ‘Wow!’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I saw this guy.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, well, let’s talk about that.’ And so, she explained to me who he was. And that’s how I found out about my dad,” the “Yellowstone” star shared.

Of course, both Wings Hauser and Cass Warner are proud of how far their son has come in the industry. Cole explained how his dad loves talking to him about “Yellowstone.”

“Absolutely. Yeah, he’s a huge fan of the show and is obviously very proud of what I’ve done in it,” Cole Hauser said. “He’s an old cowboy, after all. Our family, the Hauser side of the family, are all Montanans. So, it’s very close to him. We have family in Helena and Livingstone and all over the state.”