‘Yellowstone’: ViacomCBS TV Exec Clears Up Confusion on Streaming Rights

As the popularity of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” grows, more watchers are looking to binge the show via streaming.

Streaming options for “Yellowstone” are a little murky, leading to some confusion among people wanting to watch the series. A deal in early 2020 is the source of confusion regarding the show’s digital availability. “Yellowstone” streams on NBCUniversal’s Peacock rather than ViacomCBS’s streaming service Paramount Plus. This has left people looking to stream the heavily popular modern western drama series looking for answers.

Earlier today (Tuesday), ViacomCBS Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles put out a statement in hopes of clearing up the confusion. It seems the deal with NBCUniversal to stream “Yellowstone” on Peacock came before Paramount Plus was a thing.

“As part of ViacomCBS, we’re incredibly thrilled with the success of Yellowstone and millions of people are able to find it on Paramount Network,” she says. “We also do marathon runs on Pluto TV and Paramount Network for a catch-up. In terms of where to catch it online, we had content licensing deals well before Paramount Plus was thought of and our solution to that, our great solution, was to create a broad universe of Yellowstone by bringing 1883, its prequel, exclusively to Paramount Plus.”

Paramount Plus was indeed launched well after the “Yellowstone” streaming deal was made, making its debut in March 2021.

“Yellowstone” is no doubt the crown jewel of the Paramount Network, drawing huge ratings on a weekly basis. The fourth season premiere was especially successful, drawing more than 8 million viewers.

It is possible that ViacomCBS try and strike a deal with NBCUniversal in order to allow the former to stream “Yellowstone” on Paramount Plus. But with the show’s robust fanbase, the Peacock owner might not have interest.

‘Yellowstone’ Wraps Up Season Four, Season Five in Sight

Season Four was incredibly successful for “Yellowstone,” breaking records for cable television viewership.

The fourth was full of twists and turns at every single corner as the action came fast and fierce. The season begins with the Dutton family surviving the third season finale attacks. Season four gave us tons of great moments including the highly anticipated wedding of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

The fifth season will look to keep the “Yellowstone” momentum moving forward. Filming for the new season expects to begin in the coming months, according to actor Ian Bohen. He plays ranch hand, Ryan, on the show.

“We are shooting in May,” he says. “I don’t think that’s a secret at all. We are starting Season 5 and I would be completely astounded if we didn’t shoot 6. And I’d say that there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season.”

That’s great news for “Yellowstone” fans who already looking forward to season five.