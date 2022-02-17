‘Yellowstone’: Were John Dutton & Rip to Blame for Character’s Season 4 Death?

As we wait for the release of “Yellowstone” Season 5, fans are circling back to one crucial moment from the previous season. We’re talking about the death of Sheriff Donnie Haskell. We met Haskell back in Season 1 and he’s been a steady presence throughout the last four seasons. But in “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8, Haskell died after getting shot by robbers holding up a diner.

John Dutton and Rip Wheeler intervened to shoot the culprits as they were robbing the place. This resulted in Haskell pulling his gun and firing on the robber who already had a gun pointed at him. Now, some “Yellowstone” fans are wondering if John and Rip should be held directly responsible for Haskell’s death.

One fan took their thoughts to Reddit and said how they really feel about the scene.

“Diner shootout… AKA Rip & John get the sheriff killed,” the original poster wrote. “Seriously wtf. How many times have you seen a holdup of a small business result in the idiots holding up the place killing a bunch of people? Doesn’t happen. They want the money and they leave.”

The poster continued, “So, of course, it makes sense for Rip and John to bust in there firing…and basically spook the men into shooting the sheriff. Lots in this show doesn’t make sense. This is the most ‘doesn’t make sense’ moment to me.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weigh in On Diner Scene

Practicality aside, are Rip and John to blame for the sheriff’s death? Many “Yellowstone” fans didn’t care one way or another. They just didn’t appreciate how it was, to some, an anticlimactic way to kill off Hugh Dillon’s character.

“Ok but that was just an awful sequence and didn’t make any sense in terms of the story. It was a lazy way to get the sheriff off the show,” one fan commented. Another person said, “Hugh Dillon was acting on both shows and is co-creator on ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ It looks like Taylor was lightening the load but it was one of the sloppiest character exits I have seen.”

Aside from Dillon’s obligations to “Mayor of Kingstown,” there’s another reason Rip and John had to intervene in this scene. It created tension between John and the new sheriff, Bill Ramsey.

During their interactions in “Yellowstone” Season 4, Ramsey makes it clear that he’s not about to make shady deals with John. We can see a new antagonist rising for season 5, and it’ll be exciting to see how the coming conflict plays out.