‘Yellowstone’: Were Main Characters Actually Written to Be Hated?

Of all the reasons to love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” one at the top of that is the amazing characters.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan prides himself on the development of the characters in the series. The show presents its audience with universally lovable characters like Jimmy and Teeter. It also presents us with characters that the audience is meant to dislike, such as Caroline Warner, Roarke Morris and the Beck brothers. The show also gives us characters that the viewer must choose to like or dislike. Beth Dutton, Jamie Dutton and even John Dutton fall into this category. It is up to “Yellowstone” watchers to determine their feeling toward these main characters and it is one aspect that makes the show great.

In a recent Reddit discussion, a “Yellowstone” fan raises an interesting question. Are some of these characters written to straddle the line between protagonists and antagonists? The Reddit thread is full of interesting takes on this subject.

“I’m new to the show and this subreddit,” a Reddit user writes. “It seems after reading posts here and talking to some people, there doesn’t seem to be as much disgust towards the Duttons and other characters in the show as I would expect. I figured they were purposely written to be despised. But then Sheridan’s own character is the biggest douche bag ever. He’s not supposed to be likable? The way he made Jimmy remove his back brace so he could sit in his truck, and then throw the brace in the cargo like he doesn’t need it.”

“Yellowstone” fans chime in with their own thoughts and observations.

I think people like the characters because they do and say the things a lot of people may or may not be thinking,” another Redditor says.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Weigh-in on Character Development

When it comes to the residents of “Yellowstone” Ranch, the lines between good and evil are blurry. Many fans of the show will tell you that Beth Dutton is their favorite character. Other fans will you that they despise Beth Dutton and the same can be said for many “Yellowstone” characters.

“I grew up in a farming and ranching family in Montana,” another Reddit user says. “People think magically about cowboys, ranchers and farmers being salt of the Earth, morally straight and righteous people. Many are just like the Duttons but not as smart. Some are good and some are bad.”

Is the ambiguity of “Yellowstone” characters written this way on purpose? Perhaps Taylor Sheridan will reveal his secrets one day once his hit series plays its final note. Until then, keep enjoying the modern western goodness that is “Yellowstone.”

We hope to get a fifth season at some point this year and with it, even more character development.