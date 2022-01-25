‘Yellowstone’: What Is Kayce Dutton Actor Luke Grimes’ Net Worth?

Fans of Yellowstone have come to love seeing Luke Grimes play Kayce Dutton on the drama. What is the actor’s net worth?

Let’s take a look at that with the help of a story from Tech Radar 247. If you recall, Grimes’ character had quite a finish to Season 4 on Yellowstone as he went on a Vision Quest.

Grimes has reportedly amassed a total net worth of $500,000. At 37 years old, the actor has been working a lot in show business and his hard work is paying off.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Had A Role In Movie ‘American Sniper’ With Bradley Cooper

You might want to know about other projects that he has been a part of in his career. Grimes appeared in the movie American Sniper opposite Bradley Cooper, who played U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in the 2014 movie of Kyle’s life.

But the first role for the Yellowstone actor was in the 2006 movie All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. Grimes played Jake, a hot-headed teenager in the horror flick. His next recognizable role was in War Eagle, Arkansas as Enoch, a senior high school student who has a speech impediment. Other film work sees him playing Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades movie franchise.

Grimes Also Has Appeared In Other TV Shows Like ‘Brothers and Sisgers, ‘True Blood’

Grimes had a chance to do a turn in a comedy in 2008 titled Assassination of a High School President. TV work kicked in for Brothers and Sisters, an ABC drama, where he played Ryan Lafferty. He is the unlawful son of William Walker.

Other TV work includes True Blood, where he played a vampire. All of this leads up to Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton in the show that airs on the Paramount Network.

The actor was born Luke Timothy Grimes on Jan. 21, 1984, in Dayton, Ohio. He was raised in Dayton by his parents, Randy Grimes and Angie Barker. Luke Grimes graduated in 2002 from Dayton Christian High School.

He would go on to join the Academy of Dramatic Arts. Nowadays, Grimes lives with his family in Montana as he fell in love with the space upon being there for filming Yellowstone.

Before getting his part in the Taylor Sheridan-created Western drama, he had another role in another Western titled The Magnificent Seven. According to IMDb, it’s about seven diverse gunmen who come together and protect a young widow’s home from a private army.

He says in an interview that he had very little experience riding horses before Yellowstone.

“I’d done a Western before, but coincidentally, in that movie… I wasn’t supposed to really be good at horse riding,” Grimes says. “So they just didn’t really let me get good at it.”