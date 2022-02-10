‘Yellowstone’: What’s the Real Reason Avery Returned in Season 4?

“Yellowstone” fans were slightly surprised to see Tanaya Beatty return as Avery, the stripper turned ranch hand, during Season 4 of the show.

We first met Avery at the tail end of Season 1, when Rip hired her on to be a ranch hand. She joined the bunkhouse, prompting some confused looks from the rest of the wranglers who didn’t quite know what to do with her.

But Avery quickly proved herself a capable and fearless hand, especially when it came to dealing with horses. Unfortunately, just when she and Jimmy started to develop a romance in Season 2, Avery disappeared.

“Yellowstone” fans thought that was the end of Avery’s arc until she reappeared in Season 4. We meet Avery’s family after some thieves steal their horses from the reservation. Kayce Dutton, now the livestock commissioner, helps Mo track them down. But along the way, he runs into Avery again.

We never really saw Kayce and Avery interact that much in earlier “Yellowstone” seasons. But Avery soon confesses her love for Kayce during Season 4, which he doesn’t return. Avery’s attention is still enough to make Monica wildly jealous though.

So, is this the true reason Avery returned to the show? It can’t just be so Kayce can wrangle up some horse thieves. It seems too coincidental that her family is the one he needs to help. And after Avery confesses her feelings to him, Kayce’s forced to acknowledge her feelings and kindly reject them.

And let’s not forget what happened during Kayce’s quest for a vision.

How Does Kayce’s Vision Relate to Avery?

When Kayce spent several nights in the wilderness, he had a vision of two paths. Both of them were difficult choices, but ultimately, he told his wife Monica that the vision signaled “the end of us.” That makes it sound like one path that he chooses will break up their marriage, while the other saves it.

But based on Monica’s jealousy and Avery’s confession, it seems like Avery could play a huge role in fulfilling that vision. Kayce may not return her feelings now, but if they spend more time together, that could quickly change. We already know how Monica feels about Avery, so if she has to witness them working together, that could put a strain on their relationship.

Kayce’s behavior also plays a role. If he encourages Avery’s attention, then he contributes just as much to the destruction of his marriage. We don’t know if Avery will put more pressure on to get Kayce away from Monica, but if she does, it’s up to Kayce to stay strong.

Do you think Avery will have a big role in Season 5? Tell us your thoughts, “Yellowstone” fans.