‘Yellowstone’: Why Beth May Be Headed to Prison in Season 5

“Yellowstone” fans know, Beth Dutton has done a lot of cruel and downright crazy things on the show. She’s a total loose cannon when provoked, while she presents herself as cool, calm, and collected at every other time. It when someone pokes the bear that things tend to get messy.

But, is Beth headed to prison in season 5? She was the driving force behind the finale, taking precedent over most other storylines. Caroline Warner chewed her out for her corporate espionage, but Beth has never been shy about why she started at Market Equities. Warner threatened Beth with prison time, but Beth doesn’t seem too concerned. What is she betting on to get her out?

Possibly, John winning the gubernatorial race. If he becomes governor, he could most likely throw his weight around and get Beth out of prison. But, John doesn’t really want to be governor, he’s basically just doing it so Jamie doesn’t do it. The big question is: will John stay in the race, now that Beth has photographic evidence of Jamie killing his biological father? They have plenty to blackmail him with, but Jamie also has plenty to blackmail his family with. Only, it’s the entire ranch against Jamie. Who’s more likely to win that battle?

If John drops out of the race before Beth goes to prison, he won’t have enough leverage to get her out. That’s the big problem here. But, it feels like things are starting to come together, finally, four seasons in. There’s never been a real conventional narrative to “Yellowstone,” and Taylor Sheridan tends to get distracted in his own stories. But, if Beth does go to prison, I don’t imagine she’ll be there very long. She has too many loose ends to tie up to just go to prison.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans On Beth Dismissing Carter

In the “Yellowstone” finale, Beth made the choice to chide Carter for calling her “mom,” and some fans think this is going to come back to haunt her. The original post made the case for this moment scarring Carter, and making him never want to bond with Beth as his mother again.

“That’s gonna be end up being a huge slap in the face to Beth,” the original post reads, “4 seasons down the road when Carter is 18 and they really do love him like a son and she’ll want to say it and he will have grown into that mentality as well and shoot her down.”

“I thought this was Beth pushing him away because she was on her way to kill the guy in jail,” one fan noted. A lot of people thought Beth was pushing Carter away on purpose, because she knows she lives a dangerous life. Another fan replied, “That’s what most people understood from the interaction too. She knows she’s got limited time the way she’s living/acting.”