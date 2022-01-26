‘Yellowstone’: Why Jefferson White Thinks Jimmy Needs More ‘Sense of Agency’

“Yellowstone” fans have watched Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) grow up quite a bit over the course of Season 4.

But is he done growing? That’s a question that can only be answered when Taylor Sheridan reveals if Jimmy will continue to be a part of “Yellowstone” or if he’ll play a role in the upcoming “6666” spin-off series.

Even White himself doesn’t know the fate of his future, telling Looper recently, “I think you won’t be surprised to hear that they don’t tell me anything, and it’s mostly my job just to try to hold on to the bucking bronco at any given moment.”

But the “Yellowstone” star has thought about what he wants for his character. Before the Season 4 finale aired, White spoke with CinemaBlend about how he wants to see Jimmy grow even more.

“I guess I hope that one day, Jimmy gets some sense of agency, that he gets some sense of getting to make his own decisions,” White revealed. “I think that would represent growing up for him. But I don’t know if that day is coming anytime soon.”

Now, for all we know, White could have been referring to Jimmy’s many decisions he made in the “Yellowstone” Season 4 finale. In just that one episode, he chooses his fiancee Emily over his ex-girlfriend Mia. And he chose to go back to Texas and the Four-Sixes with Emily rather than stay on the Dutton Ranch.

But those are some of the first decisions Jimmy ever makes for himself confidently. The rest of the time on “Yellowstone,” we’ve seen him try to follow other people’s lead more often than not. Now that he’s just starting to make his own choices, we can really see his sense of agency expand in future “Yellowstone” or “6666” seasons.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Talks Jimmy’s Journey So Far

During his conversation with CinemaBlend in December 2021, Jefferson White opened up about how Jimmy felt going into the “Yellowstone” finale. Specifically, the outlet asked what fans could expect from Jimmy from here on out.

“You know, I think Jimmy’s asking the same question,” White shared. “He doesn’t really know where he’s headed. He doesn’t know what his future is. He’s just trying to take it one day at a time. That’s pretty much how I feel, and I think that’s how Jimmy feels.”

The “Yellowstone” star continued, “His whole life has been being buffered around by these forces bigger than him, you know? He got pulled onto the Yellowstone and was trying to keep up there. He got banished from the Yellowstone to the 6666 and was trying desperately to keep up there. So I think he’s still getting pushed around by forces much larger than himself, and just sort of trying to hold on.”

But after that Season 4 finale, it looks like Jimmy’s finally making his own headway. He didn’t let himself get pushed around when he came back to the Dutton Ranch. He made such an impression on John that the rancher even told him to go where he wanted. And now we just have to wait and see what Jimmy will decide to do next.