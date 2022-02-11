‘Yellowstone’: Why Kelly Reilly Thinks Beth Dutton Has ‘Gone Too Far’

When actress Kelly Reilly says that her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton has “gone too far,” then it might be worth paying attention to her.

We will do that courtesy of an interview from Deadline. But she’s been playing Beth since the show’s first season and has been tearing it up in scene after scene.

Still, she went through a lot in Season 4. That does include a season-finale quickie marriage to Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, with a few friends and a kidnapped Catholic priest present. Let’s see what Reilly is saying, though, about Beth.

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Had Some Powerful Scenes With John Dutton In Season 4

“Yes, I think she’s gone too far,” Reilly said. “She doesn’t think she’s gone too far. Her father thinks she’s gone too far and that was one of the most difficult moments this season.”

On the show, her father is John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. Reilly and Costner had some powerhouse scenes in Season 4, including one where John tells Beth to almost, well, get lost and leave. Beth doesn’t as she came back the following episode and asked if she could stay at home.

As has been the case for most of the Yellowstone run, Beth and her brother Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley, got into arguments. In the season finale, Beth saw Jamie go do something he probably would never do until that point: kill his biological father. It was a stark scene among many of them, too.

Moments With John, Carter Were Among Season 4 Highlights For Actress

She was one busy character, too, especially after getting injured as part of the Dutton shootings and explosions. In the Season 4 opener, we see her stagger out of her office filled with cuts and bruises. Beth made her way to a local hospital where John had been taken after getting shot. That’s where she would cross paths with Carter, played by Finn Little.

But Reilly continues to make Beth Dutton a character that fans either have likes or dislikes. She puts a lot into playing Beth.

Reilly, who is from Great Britain, did not always talk to people on the set during the show’s early years. Why? Well, it was her accent or, in her case, American accent.

“I hardly spoke to anybody,” Reilly said on The Official Yellowstone Podcast. “It’s not about breaking character. You hear those stories about actors staying in their dialect off-camera. I would admire them, but I’d feel like an idiot speaking [to the cast and crew] in my American accent. I couldn’t make peace with that, it’s just bananas. So it was easier to just not talk, and not let anyone know me for about two seasons.”