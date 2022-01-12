‘Yellowstone’: Why Teeter Should’ve Been More Concerned About Emily and Mia’s Brawl

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” may be in the books, but you can bet fans will be talking about it for a while.

The dramatic season four completed its 10-episode journey just days ago, and now we are analyzing everything that went down. It was quite a wild ride for pink-haired, trash-talking “Yellowstone” ranch hand Teeter. Fans love Teeter as she provides needed comic relief on a show that is often serious. In season three, Teeter strikes up a relationship with fellow ranch hand Colby. They are an unusual pairing for sure but they make for a great couple that fans simply adore.

After a fight between Lloyd and Walker over buckle bunny Laramie, John Dutton decides to rid the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse of females. Even though she had nothing to do with the fight, Teeter is also exiled from the ranch along with Laramie and Mia. John Dutton later reverses his decision after hearing Teeter’s plea to keep her job. John also learns that Teeter bears the “Y” brand on her chest and decides that the ladies can stay. Teeter is extremely happy that she will keep her job on “Yellowstone” Ranch and will get to stay with Colby.

Later in the season, former “Yellowstone” ranch hand Jimmy returns to the bunkhouse crew. He isn’t alone either, as his new fiancee, Emily, is by his side. This does not go over well with Jimmy’s former flame, Mia, who immediately starts a fight with Emily that turns physical pretty quick. Interestingly, Teeter does nothing but munch on a bag of potato chips while the girls duke it out. Having nearly lost her job over a bunkhouse fight, you would think Teeter would have jumped in to stop the fight. But she doesn’t do that.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Question Teeter’s Inaction During Fight

As every “Yellowstone” fan knows, there ain’t no fighting on this ranch. We’ve heard this line come from Rip Wheeler several times. If you want to fight someone, you have to come fight Rip — he will “fight you all damn day,” as he is fond of saying.

You would think Teeter would want to discourage fighting on the ranch, seeing as how a fight nearly cost her a job. But she just sits there and watches Emily and Mia rip into each other. Fortunately, this fight doesn’t cost anyone their job and, surprisingly, there are no repercussions from Rip or John. All is well that ends well, I suppose.

Jimmy and Emily head back down south to Texas to resume work on the Four Sixes Cattle Ranch. Jimmy will be a primary character on the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff “6666.”

Emily could also be a character on the spinoff and fans are definitely excited to see where their relationship goes.