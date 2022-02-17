‘Yellowstone’: Why There Wasn’t Much News on ‘6666’ This Week

Lots of news broke this week about “Yellowstone” and the growing Taylor Sheridan universe sponsored by Paramount.

But surprisingly, we heard little about “6666,” one of the potential “Yellowstone” spin-off series. Sheridan announced the show about the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas at the same time that he announced “1883,” the prequel series. “1883” is now a few episodes away from the Season 1 finale. But we don’t even know what the storyline of “6666” will follow.

According to Matt & Jess Carter, it sounds like the showrunners don’t quite know either. “Yellowstone” introduced the Four-Sixes Ranch last season when they sent Jimmy Hurdstrom down there. He met his fiance Emily and decided to move down there permanently to live with her.

Many fans thought that storyline would tie into the new spin-off series. But earlier this month, Paramount announced that Kathryn Kelly, who plays Emily, had been promoted to a “Yellowstone” series regular. So we’ll definitely see more of the couple’s storyline in the flagship show. And that means that maybe they won’t even feature in “6666.”

Perhaps Sheridan and the Paramount showrunners just have fresher ideas for the other series they have on the docket. We know Sheridan’s hard at work outlining the script for “1932,” another “Yellowstone” prequel series. We could see that show as early as the end of this year or early next year.

We also know that “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone, is well underway. That show could premiere as early as this summer if production starts soon. Paramount also ordered more episodes of “1883,” which should air later this fall.

Other upcoming Sheridan shows include “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 2. He’s also writing “Land Man” starring Billy Bob Thornton and “Bass Reeves” starring David Oyelowo. And Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman will star in “Lioness.”

Big ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 News Dropped Earlier This Week

Though we don’t know much about “6666,” we do know more about “Yellowstone” Season 5. Executive producer Chris McCarthy spoke to the Wall Street Journal earlier this week about a potential timeline for the new season.

The good news is, “Yellowstone” Season 5 will feature 14 episodes, not the typical 10. The new season will be split into two parts, seven episodes each, that’ll air at different moments this year. The great news is that per WSJ, we could see Part 1 of Season 5 as early as this summer.

Along with Part 1, Paramount will also launch Stallone’s “Tulsa King” series. That way the new show can piggyback off “Yellowstone” viewers before luring them onto Paramount Plus.

The same thing will happen this fall when Season 5 Part 2 airs. No year and a half long break between seasons this time. We’re getting almost the equivalent of two seasons in the next 10 months. And when Part 2 airs, new episodes of “1883” should air along with it.