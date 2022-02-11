‘Yellowstone’: Why Wes Bentley Says Jamie Dutton Is a ‘Mystery’

Is Jamie Dutton really a mystery person to get to know? That is what Yellowstone actor Wes Bentley is saying about his character.

Bentley has been playing the son of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, since Season 1 of the Taylor Sheridan-created show. What is Bentley saying about his character? We get some insights from this interview courtesy of Deadline.

“Just as I am a mystery to myself still, he is a mystery to me,” Bentley said. “It’s hard, to be honest. He’s a hard guy for me to play. His principles are almost the exact opposite of mine. You know, it’s hard for me to draw anything from me to play him. And that’s a challenge to dive into Jamie.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Has Been Busy With Movie, TV Work In His Career

The Yellowstone actor was part of a cast interview that was done to discuss Season 4’s drama. Also on this interview were Costner, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Jefferson White, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille. In case you did not know, the Paramount Network has renewed the show for a Season 5.

That’s good news for Bentley and his co-stars. But this actor has been doing other things throughout his career. Would you believe, though, that this is just his third TV series to be a part of right now?

Indeed so. His IMDb page states that the Yellowstone star actually debuted on the small screen back in 2014 with the FX series American Horror Story. Bentley also does voice-over work for the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. This is positioned 17 years before those events in the film Blade Runner 2049.

Bentley Had A Role In Matthew McConaughey Movie ‘Interstellar’

Some of his other movie work includes The Hunger Games back in 2012. Bentley would play Seneca Crane, who is a Head Gamemaker in charge of running the arena/obstacle course. This course pushes Katniss Everdeen to the brink of survival.

But Bentley’s character dies at the movie’s end. How? President Snow kills him because Crane lets Katniss and Peeta Mellark stay alive at the end of The Hunger Games. Bentley also appeared in a Matthew McConaughey movie titled Interstellar.

This 2014 flick is based in outer space and impressed critics as well as those who viewed it from the movie seats. As in an audience or two. Bentley was one of a few astronauts heading with McConaughey into space. Here’s another case, though, where his Interstellar dies. But Bentley is not going anywhere and will be back on Yellowstone to cause trouble yet again. Expect him to be rattling John’s cage during Season 5, too.