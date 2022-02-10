‘Yellowstone’: Will Carter Be Able to Stay With Rip & Beth?

With the big question on “Yellowstone” being “is Beth going to go to prison?” the second biggest questions has to be “will Beth and Rip be able to keep Carter?”

If they try to go through official channels and adopt him, probably not. Not with Beth’s track record of being a little bit off the rails. First of all, if they try to go to child services looking to adopt, they’ll just take Carter away; Carter has been living on the ranch illegally. He’s a minor, with no parents, and no legal guardian. I guess technically you can just take any orphan kid off the street and call him your son, but you’re in for a world of trouble when you try to send him to school or get him his driver’s license.

Carter has to have a relative somewhere who is looking for him. Although, he might be better off with Rip and Beth (as long as he doesn’t get into any of their dangerous business), an aunt or uncle come looking for Carter next season might be a good bit of drama. A bit overplayed, but it would give Beth the moment she needs to accept that she wants to be Carter’s mom. There’ll just have to be some glossing over of the legal stuff, because no adoption agency in their right mind would give Beth Dutton a child. Unless, she pays someone off.

“Yellowstone” has never shied away from letting the characters use money and status to get what they want. Beth could possibly pay off some child services caseworker to let her keep Carter, if anyone finds out about him. I for one think him staying with Beth and Rip is going to become a big plot point in season 5.

‘Yellowstone’: Why Beth Doesn’t Want to be Called ‘Mom’

A lot of “Yellowstone” fans thought Beth reprimanded Carter for calling her mom in the finale because she’s either just that cruel, or she was pushing him away on purpose. I tend to lean more towards her being scared of motherhood.

Here’s what I think: Beth knows she’ll never have children of her own. She’s terrified of being a mother to someone else’s kid, and is lashing out in fear. She wants to separate herself from being “mom” as much as possible, because she knows her life is headed somewhere dangerous and deadly.

Carter has seen it, seen how she can get, and yet still wants her to be his mom. That’s a child who needs a caregiver, who needs a protector. But Beth knows how to protect by rejection, and pushing someone away.

She has the potential to be a great mother, on the one hand. On the other, she’s probably the last person anyone would give that chance to.