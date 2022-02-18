‘Yellowstone’: Will Season Five Air Before ‘1932’?

As promised by Paramount Network representatives, “Yellowstone” fans have a whole Taylor Sheridan universe to look forward to. While “Yellowstone” was just renewed for its fifth season, the series’ hit prequel, “1883” also saw a request from Paramount+ for more brand new episodes.

However, Sheridan also has a host of other spin-offs in production, “1883’s” following series, “1932,” being one. Now, though, with season five of “Yellowstone” and “1932” in the works, we’re wondering which will air first.

Regardless, however, we’re more than excited to follow the Duttons’ family tree across the Wild West and into today’s contemporary world of “Yellowstone.”

However, some folks see a potential issue with the coordination of their premieres. “1883” immediately became a major success on Paramount+. Despite the fact, the outlet argued because writers spent extensive time on “1883” and “6666,” season four of “Yellowstone” suffered. Essentially, so much time went into the spin-off series’ storylines, some feel the storyline in “Yellowstone’s” fourth season was lacking.

Nevertheless, the outlet suggested that the debut of “1932” will likely mirror that of “1883.”

This means executives could use one of the series in order to promote the other. In this way, the connection between “1932” and “Yellowstone” will make both the new and the original series successful upon their debuts.

For now though, “Yellowstone” showrunners haven’t released any specific information as to which cast we can expect to see first.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Argue John Dutton’s Moral Compass

Regardless of when “Yellowstone” returns, we can depend on the series patriarch, John Dutton, to head the latest drama-filled storylines.

However, while there’s no arguing “Yellowstone” would be nothing without John Dutton, the series’ fanbase shares varying opinions of the character.

As always, critical minds took to Reddit to share their thoughts about “Yellowstone’s” headlining character.

During a recent discussion on the social media platform, fans concluded that John Dutton is an “anti-hero” in certain aspects. “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan spun the series’ narrative with John Dutton as its central protagonist. But, in contrast, the character makes more than his fair share of bad calls. He frequently demonstrates less than favorable personality traits, further complicating the “protagonist” identifier.

Amid the “Yellowstone” discussion, one fan wrote, “are we supposed to like John Dutton?”

“I feel like [Taylor] Sheridan tries to write him as a complex and complicated legacy ranch owner with redeeming qualities who puts family over everything,” the Reddit user continued. Instead, the “Yellowstone” fan pointed out that it rarely comes off that way to viewers.

Other fans even pointed out that while past anti-heroes have acknowledged their criminal status, John Dutton believes he is a genuine hero. And as we’ve seen from his past actions, this is definitely not the case. In fact, one fan stated, “John Dutton thinks he’s a hero,” yet his pride often drives his values in the opposite direction.

It will be interesting to see how the character further develops when season five of “Yellowstone” premieres.