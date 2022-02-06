‘Yellowstone’: Worlds Collide In One Epic Photo Featuring Mo Brings Plenty and ‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott

In a delightful turn of events, out “Yellowstone” and “1883” worlds have collided; Mo Brings Plenty recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself with legendary actor Sam Elliott. The two were at 6666 Ranch, on set of “1883.”

Mo captioned his post, “The One and the Only. This was taken on the 1883 set — 6666 Ranch — a couple of weeks ago.” The two stand side by side, arms around each other, looking friendly. Honestly, if I were on the “1883” set, I’d get a picture with Sam Elliott too.

Previously, Mo Brings Plenty spoke on the Official Yellowstone Podcast talking about life and the show, and how his personal experiences inspire his work. He started speaking about how many Native people lose their homes on reservations. He mentioned the help he provides to those evicted, and how he assists them in finding answers.

“There’s a lot of people that were removed from the reservations, they’re in the relocation program,” he said. “Whether it’s the individuals themselves or their children or their grandchildren that are now trying to find their way back home, and understand the struggles that they go through, the many questions that they have.”

Additionally, he also spoke about how those experiences as a Native person inform his “Yellowstone” role. The show prides itself on authenticity and history, and Mo holds a deep respect for his heritage.

“I bring that element of real-life experiences onto the show and I apply it to that particular character. And like I said, to help build that relationship between Rainwater and Mo. To always be there, to have loyalty, and also that compassion that we all must have. Especially for our relatives that have been removed.”

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Responded Perfectly to Tim McGraw Forgetting His Line

In Sam Elliott news, Tim McGraw recently shared a story about the prolific actor on set of “1883.” Apparently, McGraw meant to enter a building and have a line with Elliott, but he forgot. Elliott replied with characteristic dryness and sarcasm.

According to McGraw, Billy Bob Thornton’s performance in the scene so enthralled him, that he completely spaced out. “I get to the saloon doors and I go, ‘s–t, I had a line with Sam and I forgot it,'” he shared. McGraw said to Elliott, “’Gosh Sam, I’m sorry, I forgot my line.’”

Elliott replied with a deadpan, “I noticed.” He was most likely poking fun at McGraw, but I’ll tell you what, that would shut me down in a heartbeat. McGraw took it in stride, and he most likely remembered his line the next time.

Sam Elliott definitely knows how to make you feel like you need to work harder, but it’s all with the best of intentions. You want to work hard because he works hard; for me, deep inside my psyche, there’s a little Sam Elliott encouraging me to do the work. Thanks, Sam Elliott, couldn’t do it without you.