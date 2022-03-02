‘Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham Has a New Movie Coming Out on Netflix This Friday: What to Know

“Yellowstone’s” Gil Birmingham is taking a break from the Broken Rock Reservation to star in the Netflix thriller series “Pieces of Her.” The drama is based of off author Karin Slaughter’s book of the same name.

Slaughter is known for her gritty thrillers. She often writes intense, twisting stories and isn’t afraid to go to some seriously dark places. Gil Birmingham is joining the project for just one episode, according to IMDB. But we’re sure he’ll steal whatever scenes he’s in.

The limited series also stars Toni Collette, Jessica Bardem and David Wenham. IMDB describes the plot: “When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman’s conception of her mother is forever changed.”

Further, the project is set to release on Netflix this Friday and all episodes will be available to stream immediately.

Excited about the series, Gil Birmingham announced his involvement with a photo on Instagram. In the photo, Birmingham has a look of worry and suspicion on his face – he looks quite different from his “Yellowstone” character Thomas Rainwater.

“A journey of intrigue, deception, betrayal and determination to protect those we love. Released Friday, March 4. #PiecesofHer#Netflix#KarenSlaughter#ToniColette#GilBirmingham#CharlieBass,” Birmingham captioned the photo.

We don’t know what’s in store for Birmingham’s character, but the series looks like it’ll be a fun ride!

“Yellowstone’s” Gil Birmingham Discusses Challenges Thomas Faces During Season 4

Though “Yellowstone’s” season four wrapped way too fast for our liking, it was full of great moments. There was also plenty of character growth throughout. Speaking in an interview ahead of its airing, Gil Birmingham spoke about some of the challenges Thomas would face.

“Well, Thomas Rainwater will be challenged with some gray areas, in terms of a moral decision that has to be made, and in trying to stay focused on finding alliances that can help him achieve his goal of acquiring the land back,” the actor says. “We also get to dig into some cultural ceremony of healing, that I hope the public will enjoy and get informed by.”

Birmingham is referring to Kayce Dutton’s vision quest. There are also other cultural traditions throughout the season. The “Yellowstone” leader says that the characters are always changing and growing as they face new challenges.

“I don’t think anybody really stays the same,” he says. “I mean, we always have new challenges to meet, and you’ve got to make the decisions about what direction you want to go. As a leader, what direction does he wants to go to preserve his people? But, yeah, everybody’s changing with new challenges.”