‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon on How She Looks ‘Really Different’ as Teeter

Whenever we see Teeter on “Yellowstone,” she seems to always have an angry or suggestive look on her face. Jen Landon, on the other hand, looks totally different when she’s not in character.

There’s no doubt that Landon plays the part of Teeter to perfection on “Yellowstone.” But sometimes it can be jarring to see Landon out of costume and going about her everyday life. We expect to see the pink hair, rough clothes, and rocks-in-her-mouth drawl. That’s not quite Landon’s normal style, though.

Earlier this week, the “Yellowstone” star sat down for an interview on the Johnny Dare Morning Show. The host mentioned how completely different Landon is from Teeter, even in her looks, and she agreed.

“It’s weird. I look at it and I’m like, ‘God, I don’t even have prosthetics on my face and I look really different,'” Landon shared. “But yeah, that’s my face.”

Teeter’s personality likely factors into it too. It’s not just Landon’s face that changes when she becomes Teeter. It’s her whole persona. Teeter walks and rides with an aggressive purpose. She doesn’t take crap from anyone and will cuss you out like a sailor. All that energy just pours off her, while Landon can be more chill.

But for some reason, “Yellowstone” fans love all that about Teeter. Even when she’s supposed to be this wacky character, fans continue to heap praise on her. One fellow cast member even told Landon that his wife likes to do a “Teeter impression in bed at night. “

“And I was like, ‘God, that’s like a nightmare,'” Landon said. “Like I thought he was gonna say she does like a Beth impression. That’s flirty and sensual.”

Apparently not.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Reveals What Drew Her to the Show

During her conversation on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, “Yellowstone” star Jen Landon discussed why she signed up for the show in the first place. When the host asked if she had a feeling the show would become as insanely popular as it has, Landon said that barely factored into her decision.

“I mean the show already had numbers,” Landon explained. “I was drawn to it because of everybody involved in front of the camera. But also Taylor Sheridan, I’m such a big fan of his work. He’s a genius.”

Many “Yellowstone” and “1883” cast members have said similar things about Sheridan. At this point, Landon is just glad to be along for the ride.

“Did I know [the show] was gonna do this? No,” Landon continued, speaking of “Yellowstone’s” success. “I’m not surprised by it. But I just didn’t know a show was gonna do this, and my brain doesn’t really work that way. But I am so happy to be a part of something that gives people so much joy. I love that feeling.”