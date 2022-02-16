‘Yellowstone’s Katherine Cunningham Shares Sweet ‘Moment Between Takes’ With Wes Bentley

The return of Katherine Cunningham to the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” was a major surprise to fans of the show. On “Yellowstone,” Cunningham plays Christina, Jamie Dutton’s former romantic partner that previously disappeared from his life. She returns with an even bigger surprise for Jame as she introduces him to his son for the first time.

The last time we saw Christina she had just revealed her pregnancy to Jamie. She also, however, demands that he choose between her and the Baby and the Dutton family. At the moment, Jamie seemingly chooses the Dutton over Christina and his child. But after developing a good relationship with his biological father, Garrett Randall, he gets the strength to leave the Duttons behind. Making good on her word, Christina returns to Jamie in order to build their family together.

Cunningham and Wes Bentley, the actor portraying Jamie Dutton, spent much of the fourth season together. In a Wednesday afternoon social media post, Cunningham gives fans a nice behind-the-scenes photo. The pic shows Bentley holding the child playing Jamie’s son as Christina lovingly looks on. It’s a beautiful scene that caught perfectly in Cunningham’s post.

BTS Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 5,” she writes in the post’s caption space. “A moment between takes.”

Several “Yellowstone” fans commented on the adorable photo, thanking Cunningham for sharing a look behind the curtain.

“What a beautiful photo of you, Wes and the baby!” a social media user writes in the comments. “I hope we get to see more of Jamie and Christina in season five.”

“Thanks for sharing,” another fan of the show says. “I love seeing these little bits and pieces from the cast and crew.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Katherine Cunningham Grateful for Return

While Cunningham was certainly thankful to return to “Yellowstone,” she was also thrilled to return to Montana. In a social media post from earlier this year, the actress says she was extremely grateful to get out of the city for a bit.

“It was such a pleasure to be gifted the opportunity to work on Yellowstone Season 4,” she says. “We had been in lockdown in Los Angeles and everything was uncertain. I remember being deeply sad, in mourning for the life I knew. Then Yellowstone called and asked if my family and I wanted to come to Montana for a month. When we got there, it felt like taking a weighted blanket off our chests. One, because we were out of the city and two, the safety protocol production had put in place made us feel secure in our day-to-day.

It is safe to say that “Yellowstone” fans were glad to see her back as well.