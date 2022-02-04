’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham on How Show Speaks to ‘Romanticism’ in ‘Cowboy Way of Life’

Every season, “Yellowstone” just seems to grow more and more in popularity, and star Ryan Bingham thinks he knows the cause.

Bingham opened up to the Los Angeles Times about his time on “Yellowstone” so far as well as his music career. Recently, the Taylor Sheridan-led show was rewneed for a fifth season via the Paramount Network. Bingham discussed how this is unsurprising given the viewership numbers on the show. But what is surprising is the variety and diversity of people who tune in to watch it.

“It was a given that the western cowboy world would be into it, just because there really haven’t been many shows that portray the modern West,” Bingham told the outlet. “But I’ve got artist friends from New York City that I would never expect to be into the show, and they’re just all about it.”

So, what is it about “Yellowstone” that draws so many different kinds of viewers in? Bingham thinks it’s the “exoticism” of the modern cowboy. We might be used to old fashioned portrays, like what Clint Eastwood or John Wayne put out decades ago. But “Yellowstone” takes place in the present day, in an area that few people have ever set eyes on.

“It’s a beautiful spot, and the way it’s shot is beautiful. I think there’s still a lot of romanticism left in the world about that cowboy way of life. I meet a lot of little kids that grew up in the city,” Bingham explained. “And [they] don’t really have the opportunity to get out into that part of the country and have that experience. I think people are still in awe of that in a way.”

It’s hard not to be in awe when Sheridan prioritizes sweeping shots over the countryside that remind viewers what it is John Dutton wants to save.

‘Yellowstone’ Cast and Crew Celebrate Season 5 Renewal

When the Paramount Network revealed that “Yellowstone” Season would move forward, fans immediately started celebrating. So did the show’s cast, who took to social media to share in the excitement.

“What do you want to happen in season 5?” the show’s lead, Kevin Costner, wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Brecken Merrill, who plays Costner’s grandson Tate on “Yellowstone,” also asked fans another question. “You guys ready to head back to the ranch?” he said, reposting the same picture as Costner.

And Forrie J. Smith, who plays ranch hand Lloyd, confirmed what we already knew. “The rumors are true!” he captioned his Instagram post. “Yellowstone season 5 is a go. See you back at the ranch.”

We can’t wait to see Smith, Merrill, Costner, and more when “Yellowstone” (hopefully) returns later this year.