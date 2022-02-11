‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Remembers Living on a Ranch: ‘It’s Too Much Work’

Despite starring on Yellowstone, a show about the largest contiguous ranch in America, Wes Bentley isn’t planning on owning a ranch of his own any time soon.

Wes Bentley, of course, plays Jamie Dutton on the show — one of Yellowstone’s main characters. Yellowstone follows the lives of the Dutton family, who happen to be the owners of the Yellowstone Ranch. Because they own what is arguably the most sought-after piece of land in the country, the Duttons are constantly under threats from land developers, nearby Indian reservations, and America’s first national park.

In addition to Wes Bentley, one of the main draws for the series is that it features other big-time stars such as Kevin Costner who plays the lead character, John Dutton. It also features the likes of Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler.

But let’s go back to the character of Jamie. For those of you at home who don’t know, he’s the adopted son of Costner’s John Dutton. If you are all caught up with Season 4, you know that Jamie and his father have a complex relationship. Everyone looks down on Jamie in one way or another, despite him doing everything John has asked of him. It doesn’t seem like John has any love for his adopted son whatsoever, acting as though he is going to ruin the family ranch at any moment.

The Yellowstone Ranch is a part of Jamie on the show whether he wants it to be or not. He isn’t able to cut ties with it. However, he did cut ties with his own real-life ranch after owning one for just a year.

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Take Part in Virtual Interview

Wes Bentley and the rest of the Yellowstone cast sat down for a recent virtual interview with Deadline. The Jamie Dutton actor just so happened to be in Canada at the time. It was there he told the story about his own ranch when asked if there were any ranches in Canada.

“Yeah, they do [have ranches in Canada],” he said. “Actually, I had a ranch, like, what would it be, 16 years ago? Is that right? Yeah, 16 years ago. I had it for about a year,” Bentley recalled.

He had a short and simple answer when he explained why he ended up moving on from his own personal ranch after such a short amount of time.

“It’s too much work,” he admitted. “Good luck to them, you can have your ranch, do all the work you want to do. I’ll wait til later. A house with some land that I don’t have to do much with sounds good for me.”