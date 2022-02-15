‘Yellowstone’: Which Duttons Will We See in Upcoming ‘1932’ Prequel Series?

“1883” was the gift that Taylor Sheridan bestowed upon us following the success of “Yellowstone.” And now, fans can only delight in the fact that the Dutton universe is growing. The network announced Tuesday that “1932” will be yet another expansion of the Yellowstone universe. And we’re all speculating about which familiar characters could be a part of this journey.

Paramount+ shared exciting news on Tuesday that there will be more “1883” episodes ahead. This is also along with an entirely new “Yellowstone” prequel series. The Taylor Sheridan-created “1932” will follow the Duttons in a prohibition-era time, presumably in Montana.

Producers of the show announced their excitement at the growing Yellowstone universe. They did this along with the series plot. Though we aren’t sure what actors will be in the drama, we imagine Sheridan will incorporate some stars we’ve seen before.

Who Will Be A Part of “Yellowstone” Spinoff?

Sheridan definitely likes to use similar actors throughout his projects. Much like “Yellowstone’s” Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) appeared in “Wind River,” Sheridan has used key characters from “Yellowstone” in “1883.”

Perhaps we’ll get the story of Elsa Dutton as a much older lady. Maybe her own clan of Duttons will be running the town. Or perhaps the show will focus on Elsa’s younger brother John.

Further, in a post on Instagram, the “1883” official account shares an interview with Sheridan where he discusses where he wants “1932” to go.

“With “Yellowstone,” I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family had come from. And with “1932,” I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we’ve met in “1883” now attempting to raise another generation of Dutton children. And it comes at a time of the Wild West becoming a playground for the elite from the east,” Sheridan remarks.

Producers Reflect on “1932” Announcement

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

Additionally, the news also comes after the announcement for spinoff “6666” ahead of the “Yellowstone” season four conclusion.

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” added Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

We can’t wait for more news about the franchise’s latest expansion. In the meantime, we still have two episodes of “1883” left to tide us over.