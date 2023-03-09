yeti-recalls-1-9-million-soft-coolers-and-gear-cases-due-to-potential-health-hazard

YETI cooler brand recently announced the recall of nearly 2 million soft coolers and gear cases due to an apparatus failure.

The magnet-lined closures of the soft coolers and gear cases can fail, according to the recall announcement. The failures can result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if swallowed.

A single ingested magnet on its own can pose a choking hazard; but when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. Swallowed magnets can result in perforations of the stomach, blockage of the intestines, infections, possible blood poisoning, and even death.

YETI announced the recall on March 9, 2023, with an offer to refund or replace any affected cooler or gear case.

Of the 1.9 million coolers and cases subject to recall, about 40,000 units come from in Canada. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission describes the YETI coolers as follows: “this recall involves the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case.

The description continues: “The products contain a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets. [They] sit in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The M20 Soft Backpack Cooler measures about 18 inches wide and 18 inches high; the M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0 is about 25 inches wide and 17 inches high; and the SideKick Dry Gear Case is about 11 inches wide and 7 inches high. The recalled coolers and gear cases came in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front. A hang tag with the product name is attached to the coolers and gear cases.”

YETI Coolers LLC will process the recall from their corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas

As far as reported incidents, YETI reports it has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing. Consumers also report missing or detached magnets. Luckily, no consumers have accidentally ingested any magnets, which is the primary reason for the recall.

If you own an affected YETI recall cooler or gear case, you should immediately stop using the products and contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product. You can also visit the company’s website for instructions on returning the product free of charge. If you return the product, you can then choose between a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value; or full refund in the form of a YETI gift card with an additional $25 value.

The recalled SideKick Dry Gear Case sold at major retailers for about $50 apiece, while the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler sold for about $325. Other affected coolers also sold for about $350.