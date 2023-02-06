You Can Get Free Cracker Barrel for a Year If You Get Engaged There on Valentine’s Day

Cracker Barrel is offering couples a unique opportunity this Valentine’s Day. In a new promotion, the restaurant has promised free food for a year for couples that get engaged there. However, for Cracker Barrel fans simply looking for a free meal, we hate to inform you that you’re going to have to put a little effort forth.

According to USA Today, only five hopeful couples will have the opportunity to win free food for a year from the Southern-themed restaurant chain. So make sure that if you pop the question at Cracker Barrel, you follow all of the contest’s steps.

Per the outlet, Cracker Barrel patrons must pop the question at a U.S.-based location between the dates of Feb. 10 and 16. The chain requires couples to upload a publicly viewable video to Instagram as part of the entry.

In the post, they must also tag Cracker Barrel’s official Instagram. In the caption, patrons should include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest. The outlet also stated all participants need to share why they decided got engaged at the restaurant.

As of now, it isn’t clear whether the five lucky winners will be able to redeem free food from Cracker Barrel at a location of their choosing, or if options are limited. Regardless, it’s not the first time the popular restaurant chain has made headlines for unusual branding ploys.

Remember When Cracker Barrel Caught Heat for Plant-Based Meat?

Part of what makes Cracker Barrel and its Southern cuisine so loveable is its dedication to authenticity and tradition. Whether that be their homemade chicken and gravy, all-you-can-eat biscuits, or other popular favorites, it’s the simplicity of the menu that makes the chain. So when Cracker Barrel announced last summer their plans to introduce plant-based meat, you can bet the beloved restaurant chain caught flack.

In an effort to diversify its protein options, Cracker Barrel announced last August its brand-new “Impossible Sausage.”

In a 2022 Facebook post, Cracker Barrel wrote, “Discover new meat frontiers. Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast.”

Exciting as the new endeavor might be for folks with a plant-based diet, hordes of Cracker Barrel fans took to the comments in frustration.

“YOU CAN TAKE MY PORK SAUSAGE WHEN YOU PRY IT FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS. DON’T TREAD ON MY PORK!” one patron angrily wrote in response to the post.

Another critically commented, “I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company.”

Others with more restricted diets, however, thanked the popular chain for their more inclusive menu option.

“I am so grateful for you adding this to your menu,” a third person said. “I have a reason to return to your restaurant after going vegetarian and now vegan for the benefit of myself and all living things, including our planet. Thank you.”