You Can Win Free Gas for a Year Just by Posting Your Favorite Road Trip on Social Media: What to Know

It’s no secret that gas prices are sky-high. Even now that some regions of the United States are seeing some much-needed relief, we’re still feeling some pain at the pump. Luckily, Advance Auto Parts is giving drivers a chance to win free gas for a year with its “Drive of Your Life” contest.

The North Carolina-based auto parts provider is going to be giving away a year of free gas from Shell to one lucky winner every day for the rest of July. The “Drive of Your Life” contest is part of Advance Auto’s 90th-anniversary celebration or what the company is calling “Advanceiversary.”

So, they’re celebrating a major “birthday” and a handful of lucky winners will be getting the gift that keeps on giving. Summer is in full swing and a few tanks of free gas would make it easier to be a little more adventurous.

How to Win Free Gas from Advance Auto

To make things even better, Advance has made it easy to enter to win free gas. All you have to do is share photos of your favorite road trip on either Instagram or Twitter. Dig into your camera roll and grab the best photos you have from the best road trip you’ve taken. Did you see views that’ll take your breath away? Did you meet interesting people? Advance wants to see your photos.

To celebrate our 90th #Advanceiversary, we’re awarding a FREE year of @Shell gas to one winner every day through July 31.



To enter, use hashtag #DriveOfYourLifeContest, tag us, and share the story of the drive you’ll never forget. Rules: https://t.co/kxhevua2HC pic.twitter.com/XGtwFy6T9Q — Advance Auto Parts (@AdvanceAuto) July 13, 2022

Make sure you tag @AdvanceAuto on Twitter or @AdvanceAutoParts on Instagram and use the hashtag #DriveOfYourLifeContest. It really is that easy.

If you don’t have Instagram or Twitter and still want to win free gas from Advance, you’re in luck. You can also submit your photos at Advanceiversary.com.

If you don’t win free gas in the “Drive of Your Life” contest, don’t worry. Advance is offering everyone some relief at the pumps. However, this only applies to new and existing Advance Speed Perks Gas Rewards members. Advance is offering members quadruple rewards points on all purchases through July 20th. So, if you spend $50 at Advance, you’ll get 20 cents off per gallon at any participating Shell station, according to Fox Business.

Advance Auto Exec Discusses “Drive of Your Life” Contest

In a statement, Jason McDonell, executive vice president of merchandising, marketing, and eCommerce discussed the company’s anniversary celebration and the contest. “When we reflect on 90 years of commitment to customer care and confidence, we think about our journey behind the many miles we’ve helped motorists advance – both on the road and in their lives,” he said.

“Even more so, we think about the inspiring, personal stories of those drives. We all have that one drive we’ll never forget – the ‘Drive of Your Life.’ To celebrate our last 90 years and inspire our next 90, we want to hear yours.”