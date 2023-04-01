You Won’t Believe How Many Americans Fled California During the Great COVID Migration

Well over 500,000 people left California for different states since 2020, according to US Census migration data. That number is likely a modest estimate, and will surely continue to climb, as well.

Experts want to attribute the exodus of roughly half a million residents between April 2020 and July 2022 to high housing prices, disasters like wildfires and mudslides, and high crime rates. But considering that most former Californians fled to predominantly-Republican states, politics figures a role in the decisions, as well.

San Francisco county suffered the greatest decline at 7.1 percent; and Lassen county dropped a whopping 7.5 percent. The ongoing housing affordability crisis is a key factor in the exodus, H.D. Palmer, deputy director of external affairs at the California Department of Finance, told the Sacramento Bee.

In Sacramento, median income levels lag behind annual housing prices by nearly half. In the city, you need to make roughly $140,000 per year to comfortably afford a home; yet the average income is around $71,000.

San Francisco also deals with unsustainable spikes in housing prices. But the real issue is safety for many. Many tech companies have since fled the city, which they deem as unsafe.

“San Francisco went from being one of the hottest office markets in the country to one of the weakest,” Patrick Carlisle, Compass’ chief market analyst, told the San Francisco Gate. He added: ‘High tech workers were the ones who were most likely to say, ‘Well if I can work from any place, I’ll move some place where housing costs 90 percent less.”

Some Northern California counties actually grew during the modern COVID migration, but they were few and far between

The increases in homelessness and crime have also affected the “quality of life ambiance,” Carlisle pointed out.

Now, industry-wide tech layoffs threaten to push the number much, much higher. Officials estimate layoffs have already surpassed 130,000 lost jobs in the sector; and many expect that number to balloon even higher as the economy unwinds.

According to the Daily Mail, since 2020, San Francisco city has descended into a “crime haven.” Slash-and-grab thieves now break into stores and steal items in broad daylight, the outlet reports, and homeless people are seen doing drugs right on the streets — sometimes where students would walk home from school.

The San Francisco Police Department is also currently experiencing a shortage of 541 officers.

“While we are working on strategies to address our staffing shortages, we can’t wait to ensure our officers are able to provide the basic services our residents deserve and that our prosecutors can hold drug dealers and repeat offenders accountable,” Democrat Mayor of San Francisco London Breed said.