13-Foot Crocodile Freed From Tire After 6 Years

For 6 years, an Indonesian crocodile lived with a motorcycle tire around its neck. Not the fashion accessory we want to be sporting for years.

The 13.12-foot crocodile was found around the island of Sulawesi. According to Reuters, the animal had the unwanted accessory around its neck for many years. The challenge at hand was not getting the tire off the crocodile, but actually capturing him.

A crocodile in Indonesia that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years was finally freed by a self-taught reptile rescuer pic.twitter.com/iHoBx4IgE4 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2022

Local Indonesian resident and bird-seller, Tili, ended up removing the object from the reptile’s neck after two failed attempts to capture the animal. Believe it or not, he is a self-taught reptile rescuer. He said he asked a few other residents for their assistance, but they were too scared. I mean, understandable.

Although most locals were too scared to assist in the removal of the tire, they were all too eager to film the exciting event with their phones. Thankfully, a few offered their assistance.

According to the resident, he used a trap made with a rope tied to a log, and live ducks and chickens as bait. Tili tracked the crocodile for three weeks before catching it and sawing away the tire. We can only imagine the relief the animal must’ve felt after being able to roam free of car parts.

Once Tili’s chicken as bait attracted the crocodile in the Paul River, he then used nylon ropes used on tug boats to hold it steady. Thanks to a few other locals, the crocodile was dragged ashore. Tili sawed away the tire and released the animal safely into the water.

More On the Rescued Crocodile

Back in 2020, local authorities offered a reward to anyone who could remove the tire from the crocodile’s neck. However, Tili told Reuters that wasn’t what motivated him to do so. He chose to assist the animal out of the goodness of his heart. “I just can’t stand to see animals hurt. Even snakes, I will help.”

Hasmuni Hasmar, the head of the local conservation agency, expressed relief that the crocodile no longer rocked a tire. And lucky for Tili, he is soon going to be going home with a reward.

“We will award Tili for his effort in rescuing the wildlife,” Hasmar promised.

Crocodile Surprises Fisherman By Eating Bull Shark on the Line

While living creature has their meal preferences, this Australian crocodile seemed to have an appetite for bull sharks.

When fisherman Dan Johnson snagged a bull shark in the Proserpine River, he didn’t expect a crocodile to be clinging to the desperate animal. Sadly, Johnson couldn’t cut the line fast enough to release the shark before the crocodile attacked.

According to 7 News Mackay, the crocodile who enjoyed Johnson’s almost-catch is a bit of a local celebrity around the area.

“He’s a bit of a celebrity,” Johnson stated. “This crocodile is always there but it’s not often it takes a fish from you when you’re fishing.”

Maybe this is going to be the croc’s new hobby.