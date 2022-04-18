2,400 Montana Hunters Removed From Elk, Deer Drawing Due to ‘Technical Glitch’

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said that over 2,000 hunters lost access to various license drawings due to a system glitch. The error originated from the system’s “first and only choice” designation, which normally helps hunters key-in on specific land. This year the MFWP changed several elk hunting districts to “first and only choice” for applications, meaning if hunters want to hunt any of these districts, they forfeit the option to list a second or third choice on their application.

According to a press release from the MFWP department, about 10 districts mistakenly received “first and only choice” designations. However, the system also allowed hunters to list second and third choices, which confused the software. As a result, many applications did not process correctly.

Montana hunters impacted by the glitch initially did not see any results whatsoever in their online elk accounts. Now, the impacted accounts reportedly show “unsuccessful” statuses, even though some of the hunters actually did win permits. The account status will continue to show “unsuccessful” until computer programmers resolve the glitch.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks director will allocate extra permits for hunters affected by the glitch

Conversely, Montana hunters who already “won” a permit will not lose it when the MFWP eventually resolves the glitch. MFWP said the error affected 2,482 applications out of the 83,017 total applications received. The agency also said it is moving away from legacy systems like this current licensing drawing. The state is trying to modernize its government.

“As soon as FWP became aware of the technical glitch, our licensing staff worked around the clock to fix it. [We want to] make it right with hunters who were inadvertently removed from the draw,” MFWP Director Hank Worsech said in a press release.

The press release then outlined specific measures for the problem below:

Montana hunters with glitch applications that are eligible for districts 411-21, 447-21, and 595-21 and entered second and third choices will receive a permit. Why? Because the number of permits unallocated after the draw is greater than the number who lost eligibility by mistake. Similarly, the 270-45 permit is unlimited, so applicants will all receive a permit.

Hunters who submitted applications for districts 411-20, 417-20, 417-21, 426-20, 799-20, and 799-21 and were removed from the draw will be entered into a random drawing next week. Those who are unsuccessful in this second drawing will receive bonus points.

Under the state’s rule, Director Worsech can legally issue permits up to 10 percent above the quota. According to his department, he will allocate this 10 percent bump in these second drawings.

“The fairest solution to this error is to use my discretion. [We’ll] give all impacted hunters the shot at a permit that we owe them,” Director Worsech said.