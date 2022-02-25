500-Pound Bear Hank the Tank to Be Spared Thanks to DNA Test

The incredible Hank the Tank has a lot to be thankful for right about now, seeing as he will now live to see another day.

Hank the Tank is a massive 500-pound bear that was about to pay the ultimate price for a crime he did not commit. Officials planned to euthanize the bear after he was believed to be responsible for breaking into 28 different homes in the South Lake Tahoe area. Turns out the 500-pound animal was very hungry and was looking for food.

Officials feared that he has grown to not fear people, which is why they considered euthanizing him.

According to CNN as they were taking steps to possibly kill the bear, authorities decided to do a DNA test. This all took place after another break-in happened last Friday. This was a break-in where a bear squeezed inside a small window to get into a house with no one inside, “Open Season” style. The DNA test, however, determined that the bear responsible was a female. This female bear was also already on file with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“While recent incidents of bears invading homes were originally thought to be a single bear, DNA evidence collected from the most recent incident as well as prior incidents over the past several months prove that at least three bears were responsible for breaking into numerous residences,” a statement said.

Now we know that it wasn’t even one animal that is responsible for all of these break-in occurrences. There were three other bears, two of them female, that ended up being responsible for them. There is one snag in this plan.

Preparing for Possible Future Bear-Related Instances

Not all of the break-ins have DNA available to use. This means there is no true way to pin any of these on Hank. Now, the DFW is trying to rely on different witness statements of these property owners. Some of these individuals may have falsely identified little ol’ Hank.

Apparently, this whole mistaken identity situation has the DFW rethinking everything. According to TMZ, Peter Tira, a spokesperson for the department, said that there are no current plans to euthanize or even relocate any bears related to these instances. Instead, the plan is to set up traps that serve the purpose of gathering DNA. Then, the DFW will tag the bear responsible and return it to the wild.

“During this effort, CDFW will gather information and learn from scientific analysis to help inform and refine our bear management in the Lake Tahoe Basin. CDFW is not going to euthanize any bears that are trapped during this effort,” the department also said.

The department is asking for help from individuals in trying to properly identify these animals in order to tag them. Currently, no people or pets have injuries from bears in the South Lake Tahoe area.

People should also take proper precautions at home. This means properly storing their garbage because this can attract different animals into the area.