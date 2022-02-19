500-Pound California Black Bear Has Broken Into Nearly 30 Homes

That’s right, Outsiders. There is a warrant out for a California black bear arrest for breaking and entering.

According to CNN, a new unwanted resident is roaming the streets of a California neighborhood. And when he’s done roaming, he’s making himself at home in multiple residents’ houses. Human neighbors are quite concerned.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reported that over seven frightening months, the black bear caused much damage to 33 houses and forcefully entered 22 homes. However, no direct attacks on residents of pets have been reported.

Since the worrisome truth, residents have been non-stop calling 911. Apparently, over 100 individuals reported the bear to the South Lake Tahoe police.

CDFW spokesman Peter Tira informed CNN the department has been tracking incidents with this black bear since spring of 2021.

“The incidents primarily occurred during the summer and fall of 2021 when the bear was in hyperphagia, adding calories to survive the winter,” Tira said.

Hyperphagia causes bears to eat and drink nearly nonstop during the fall in preparation for hibernation. This contributed to the mammal’s abnormally large and round side. The bear’s size also makes it easier for him to be able to push through doors, gates, and garage doors.

Although the animal hasn’t harmed any humans during his rampage, that doesn’t mean he’s not still a threat. After all, he is a wild animal! According to ABC News, predatory black bear attacks on humans are pretty rare. Still, not rare enough. They often start with fighting domestic dogs.

In September 2019, a woman in Canada was killed by a black bear while searching for her missing dogs.

More on Black Bear Breaking Into Nearly 30 Homes

Thankfully, there are some options for keeping the area and the black bear safe. These options include relocation, placing the bear in a facility, or euthanasia. However, the idea of euthanasia concerns those involved in The Bear League. The Executive Producer of the organization, Ann Bryant, reached out to CNN affiliate, KCRA, to discuss other options for the bear once captured.

“The BEAR League reached out to the director of an excellent out-of-state wildlife sanctuary who agreed he has room and would be very willing to give this bear a permanent home,” Bryant explained to KCRA. The Bear League even offered to pay for the bear’s relocation expenses.

“While the Lake Tahoe area has a healthy and dense bear population, euthanizing an animal is always our last option,” Tira said.

According to CDFW, if they capture the black bear safely, he’ll likely be moved to an out-of-state institution. Residents last reported seeing him on Friday walking down a street in the Tahoe Keys. Maybe he’s looking for the perfect spot to fish.

We can only hope authorities safely bring the animal in before he causes any more damage or panic to the city. Since the smell of food attracts bears, the CDFW advises residents to be attentive to how they store and dispose of food.