6-Foot Shark Found Washed Ashore on North Carolina Beach

During a Virginia couple’s trip to Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina, they came across a deceased shark washed up on the shore.

As beautiful as the beach can be, it is also home to one of the world’s most terrifying pointy-nosed creatures. No, not possums.

Dana Rose posted images of her unexpected find on Facebook on Sunday. Her caption read, “Shelling right now and rolled up on this big boy!! Rip Mr shark!! But just think this is what swims with us!!! It’s their ocean we are the visitors!! Was cool to see!!!”

It might be dead, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t more sharks waiting to roam the Cape Hatteras coast.

Lucky for all of us, the couple didn’t come across a Great White, alive or dead. Many friends of Rose on Facebook debated in the comments the type of shark that washed up. “Kinda looks likes a tiger shark, but I’m no expert,” one friend wrote.

Another friend felt the need to warn Rose and her followers of a possible situation. “Check the forecast. Might have been a sharknado recently. Be careful bc there might be more.”

Dana Rose revealed that she works on a horse farm and is used to taking care of animals. Cue her maternal animal instinct.

She spoke with Fox News Digital about her discovery. According to Rose, when she first noticed the shark, “I jumped out the truck because I was worried it was still alive because I didn’t see it the night before. But when I got up close I noticed it was dead. So I started looking it over to see if there was any blood anywhere, maybe from a bite or being caught in a net.”

North Carolina visitor, Dana Rose, revealed that although she looked over the deceased shark, she discovered no visible injuries.

“It was strange because it was still soft. The only thing I noticed was the skin was peeling,” she explained. Even though the animal appeared to show no visible injuries, something about one of the photos suggests he enjoyed a snack before passing away based on the red around its mouth.

Like many of her Facebook friends, seeing the shark in that state brought her sadness. However, she still felt lucky to have been able to see a marine animal this close.

“I know it was dead which was sad, but for me living on a farm and seeing that it was really cool. We visit Hatteras about six times a year and do lots of shelling and this was a find I didn’t think I would ever see.”