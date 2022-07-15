6-year-old-colorado-boy-dies-after-rattlesnake-bite

Earlier this month, a six-year-old boy from Colorado suffered a rattlesnake bite while on a bike ride with his father. Sadly, the young man has now passed away after battling for days on life support.

Colorado Springs resident Simon Currat went on a trail ride with his dad, Nic, on July 5th. His three-year-old sister, Renee, accompanied them as they rode bikes at Bluestem Prairie Open Space. While stopping for a water break, Simon ran ahead of his family to check out a nearby mile-marker sign. Within seconds, he screamed back to his father shouting, “Rattlesnake!”

Nic immediately ran after his son who suffered a rattlesnake bite, collapsed, and was turning purple. Without his cell phone on him, Simon’s father picked up his son and ran him to a nearby neighborhood where he was able to call 911.

Simon went into cardiac arrest because of the snake’s venom and responders airlifted the child to a local hospital. The medical facility treated the boy with anti-venom, but to no avail. Sadly, following multiple days without any brain activity, Simon’s parents made the devastating decision to take their son off life support. Simon passed away at only six years old on July 10.

To add to the family’s heartbreak, Simon’s older sister had a sustained seizure the same day her brother got bit by a rattlesnake. Anna, 8, suffered birth complications that left her blind and non-verbal. She would join Simon during his final days at the same hospital as doctors treated both children.

Fundraiser Started To Help Pay For Young Rattlesnake Bite Victim’s Funeral

Further details were reported by CBS‘s local news station who spoke with Security Fire Battalion Chief Derek Chambers. The fire chief is one of the responders to Simon Currat’s rattlesnake bite. The incident shook Chambers to his core as a father himself who sympathized with the Currat family’s tragedy.

“Being a dad myself it really, really hits home,” Chambers said to the outlet. “As soon as the kid was bitten, the dad grabbed him and started running toward the street … screaming for help.”

Simon received anti-venom at the local hospital within 20 minutes of going into cardiac arrest. He would later be transferred to Colorado Springs’ Children’s Hospital. As his condition worsened, medics transferred Simon once again to a hospital in Aurora. His older sister would later join him there days later.

On July 7, doctors explained to Simon’s parents that their son’s brain had severe swelling. In a moment that no parent wants to hear, doctors also revealed that they didn’t expect Simon to survive much longer. By July 9, only two days later, doctors reported that Simon showed no signs of life in his brain. That’s when his parents made the heartbreaking decision to remove him from life support.

In recent days, the Colorado community created a fundraiser to help the Currat family cover funeral costs for their young son in the wake of the deadly rattlesnake bite incident. As of Thursday afternoon, the GiveSendGo fundraiser has more than $40,000 in donations out of its $150,000 goal.

Fire Chief Derek Chambers also spoke further about the incident in the same interview. Around 1,300 kids suffer rattlesnake bites each year in the U.S. However, Chambers said that Simon is the first child to die because of a rattlesnake bite in over 10 years.

“Responding to kids is the worst part of our job,” Chambers said. “If it’s anything that has to do with a kid, that automatically pushes us into a different demeanor, really.”